Despite FG’s disconnect from reality, don’t lose hope, PDP Govs tell workers

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on Nigerian workers not to lose hope despite the federal government’s apparent detachment from the harsh socio-economic realities confronting them.

In a statement issued on Thursday to mark Workers’ Day, the PDP Governors’ Forum, chaired by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, praised Nigerian workers as the backbone of the nation’s progress and prosperity, lauding their resilience in the face of growing economic hardship.

We recognise the immense struggles you endure daily, navigating an increasingly harsh socio-economic environment, the governors said, adding that workers’ continued commitment to nation-building was nothing short of heroic.

The Forum assured workers of their welfare priorities, highlighting that PDP-controlled states remain committed to implementing the national minimum wage and providing other incentives.

Your welfare remains sacrosanct to us, the statement read.

The governors also issued a subtle rebuke of the federal government, stating that while the national leadership appears distant from the daily realities of Nigerian workers, the people must not allow despair to set in.

Though the socio-economic climate may feel unsupportive and the national government may seem distant from the realities of workers’ plight, never lose hope, the Forum urged.

Let us keep the flame of determination alive and demand the change we deserve through solidarity and peaceful advocacy.

Signed by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, the statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s solidarity with the Nigerian workforce and a call for unity in confronting the nation’s challenges.

Today and always, we honour you — the heartbeat of Nigeria’s aspirations, it said.

