Despite economic distress, APC members cornered funds to buy N100m presidential forms ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu has scolded All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians now picking presidential nomination forms for N100 million each, for cornering resources for the purpose despite the country being in distress and the government unable to meet the demands of university lecturers.

Receiving one of the presidential aspirants, the Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday, the party boss said whereas the ruling party’s nomination form is exorbitant, the PDP has made it possible for ordinary Nigerians to participate in the election process.

According to him, the main opposition party would not like to be a party similar to those he referred to as pretenders and hypocrites, destroying people by garnering huge resources they move in bullion vans to buy forms.

He said: “We are a democratic party, the People’s Party, and that is why you can see even in our nomination forms we were democratic. We made sure that ordinary people can also participate in an election. Not like the other party where a form costs a hundred million and yet, they have no money to pay for our education and ASUU is on strike. They are the party in government.

“It’s like everybody was simply cornering a lot of money to buy presidential forms. We don’t believe in that. We believe in the full democracy of the ordinary people. And therefore, from the House of Assembly, all the way to those of you who are running for president, we took into account the country is in distress.

"We would not overtax you, we would make sure that we give every ordinary person the chance to participate in the democratic process.





“And we hope we would continue to remain a truly democratic party and not a party of pretenders and hypocrites who are destroying our people and making life impossible for them and then, keeping huge quantities of money, maybe carrying the money in bullion vans to go and buy nomination forms.”

Ayu, who was responding to Tambuwal’s call for PDP not to succumb to pressure going into the national convention, noted that all 15 presidential aspirants in the party are capable of solving the nation’s problems within a short time.

He added: “As you said, the country needs a very serious leader, a visionary leader who is fair and justice, who can turn around the fortunes of the country in a very short time. And I’m sure that PDP has 17 quality people

“In fact, sometimes I say maybe we should just share the time, everybody should do president for three months after another person will take over. All of you are competent, but it is true.

“You’re one of those who are very, very well prepared with your experience in both legislative and the executive arm of government. And also your legal background. You will actually run the country with the fear of God and the rule of law.

“So, we are happy to have you here today. Our job in receiving you is very simple. It is to assure you that this party is not just being rebuilt on our leadership, but the party has grown stronger in a very short time.

“However, it is certain that it will grow from strength to strength and grow even stronger so that the cries of Nigerians today whether in the area of the economy, agriculture, or security will be addressed. Nigerians are yearning for us to come back. We don’t want to come back in a disorganized way. Want to come back, organized, united and strong enough to solve the problems of Nigeria.

“We are happy that we’ll have quality leadership among you and certainly, the party delegates will decide ultimately which one of you that will emerge as the candidate.”

Ayu had admitted that the party leadership was under pressure but promised to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants and to conduct a transparent convention.

The party boss further stated: “We as a National Working Committee, in spite of the pressure on most of us, we are working around the clock to make sure that we provide a strong platform, provide not just a level playing field but transparently follow the tradition of the People’s Democratic Party. We’ve never had a controversial convention and we’re trying our best to follow in the footsteps of the previous administration.

“So, be rest assured that come 28th of this month, we shall all gather in a place in Nigeria and give you the necessary atmosphere to present yourself to the parties delegates and your votes, the votes will be counted very openly as we always do and at the end of the day if it’s the will of God and the delegates that it is you that emerges, we will also be sure that the party will be in a very safe hand.”

In his remark earlier, Tambuwal advised the leadership of the party to remain neutral but firm to enable it to win the 2023 election and rescue the country from the numerous woes confronting it.

The Sokoto governor said: “I believe that all of you will come under pressure from all sources, the pressure of work and pressure of various and varying degrees of interests but I believe that you have the capacity to stay on course, to be fair and firm at the same time and provide leadership to a party, which we all desire so that we can collectively and together win this election and begin the process of rebuilding our country.

“Mr Chairman, we’re all in agreement, that is what I can call consensus, that we are facing greater dangers that we’ve never faced before. Our country has been divided as never before. Our economy is in shambles. The security ravaging the country has never been this bad.

“The general summation of the situation of the country is that we are inching towards a failed state. I’m not saying that Nigeria is already a failed state, but we’re inching towards that. Therefore, it is our responsibility to collectively work together towards rescuing our country, retrieving the country from APC before the deed is done.

“PDP as a political party is poised and positioned to provide that platform and facilitation towards the achievement of this very, very important objective of very many Nigerians, majority of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with what is happening.

Tambuwal dwelt on the problems of the country and concluded that all that is required is someone like him who can return the nation to the path of peace and progress.

He added: “Where are we today? We’re all very aware of our situation, and what’s happening to our unity. So many Nigerians, when they wake up, they ask themselves, what am I doing here? Those who can find their way have already left and several are processing their way out of this country because of their belief that Nigeria is not working for all of us.

“But we cannot all be that disappointed, disenchanted to begin to process papers to leave this country. Some of us must remain behind and slug it out through the democratic process to retrieve our country, reposition our country and work towards rebuilding our country. And that’s why we’re here today as chairman.’

“That’s why am here Mr chairman and yes, we’re in the process, and we are very prepared for that leadership. This country is looking for a unifier and I believe that with my experience, I check that box.

“I believe that if you look at my experience and my past in the National Assembly, where I have spent 12 unbroken years, from being a member of House of Representatives to deputy chief whip to minority leader, deputy chief whip and the speaker of the house, built friendship network of friends across the length and breadth of this country, and I do quite honestly, believe that I understand the dynamics of Nigeria.

“I understand this country very well and I have a fair knowledge of its peoples and their concerns. And I believe that I can be that unifier that all the tendencies in this country can accept as the candidate of our party, and I can be used by the party to win the elections convincingly,” Tambuwal assured.



