Despite defections, we don’t want one-party state — APC

…says PDP once controlled 28 states, wasn’t accused of one-party ambition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has no intention of turning Nigeria into a one-party state despite recent defections from opposition parties to its fold.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the growing number of defections does not suggest the APC is trying to eliminate opposition or push for a one-party system.

He recalled that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power, it controlled over 28 states, yet was not accused of harbouring a one-party ambition.

“When the PDP was in power, the party controlled over 28 states without being accused of turning the country into a one-party state,” he said.

Morka defended the right of opposition members to join the APC if they identify with the ruling party’s ideology and leadership.

“Many of these people are coming in and saying, we want to be part of the process. We want to identify with that process. There’s nothing wrong with that. And you know, that does not mean that we desire for Nigeria to then become a one party system,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria remains a pluralist democracy under the Constitution, and that the idea of creating a one-party state would be unconstitutional and nearly impossible to achieve.

“As our country, both in the Constitution, in Electoral Act, and a plethora of other laws, have embedded systems that unmistakably make Nigeria a multi-party and pluralist society.

“So we cannot as a party desire to go against the force of the Constitution, to say we want a party. Because to do that, you have to change a lot, which is nearly impossible to change,” he explained.

Morka dismissed concerns over the one-party narrative and maintained that the APC is only focused on strengthening itself and ensuring its continued relevance.

“The APC only worries about how it’ll continue to protect itself,” he added.

