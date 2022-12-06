Despite criticism, I’ve made progress stabilizing security, reviving economy ― Buhari

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Despite criticism, I've , Governors stealing, Global economic downturn , Embrace STEM for, Buhari seeks expansion , Buhari Korea invest Nigeria,Nigeria ready to become , We'll partner with Germany, Gulf of Guinea Commission survival, We've received over 2,000 military fighting equipment in 7 years, We'll have a smooth transition to next administration, We'll improve on security, Buhari to address UN, , train attack victimsMore accurate census, Let's conduct credible elections to end coups, Buhari tells fellow West African leaders, Resolve ASUU issue, Last 12 years challenging , Buhari pledges upward review of salaries of workers, says civil service must not lose relevance, Buhari blames oil pipeline vandalism on IPOB, Buhari tasks FUPRE, Nigeria to phase out kerosene, Buhari to address Nigerians, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea: Any ECOWAS decision must consider coup victims, I'll ensure a secure, prosperous Nigeria, Buhari tells foreign businesses, Buhari urges African countries, 70 percent of IDPs, Electoral Act amendment for elongation, Buhari signs new bills, Campaign for debt cancellation, Board Federal Mortgage Bank, Bank of Industry creates jobs, imported products dependence, Buhari approves $8.5m to evacuate, 2022 supplementary budget proposal , Buhari confers merit award, My economic diversification working , national policy on 5G, AFCON: Buhari gives pep talk to Super Eagles on video conference, Shonekan’s c, Innovation tecnology, Sustainable implementation of

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that despite what his critics may say, his administration has made progress in stabilizing the security situation in the country, reviving the economy and fighting corruption.

He spoke when a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to appreciate him for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the Kolmani area.

President Buhari described the visit as a “morale booster,” adding: “Thank you for coming to say thank you to me for doing my job. Thank you for appreciating the efforts.”

Going down memory lane, President Buhari said when he served as Petroleum Minister for over three years in the 1970s, “we developed the feasibility studies, believing it would further stabilize our polity. So, you should congratulate yourselves, rather than me for the oil find.”

On the political situation in the country, preceding the 2023 general elections, the President said off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States have shown that the government respects Nigerians, “and would allow them to choose their own leaders without interference or manipulation.”

Leader of the delegation, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, said the Gombe people came to express “profound appreciation and gratitude for the successful flag-off of the Kolmani oil project.”

He added that such a gigantic project was a milestone for the entire country, “as it will enhance our socio-economic fortunes, create jobs, and benefit farmers, business people, indeed, everyone.”

Governor Yahaya assured of community support for the venture, promising that along with Bauchi State, where the oil field is jointly situated, “we will ensure the success of the project.”

According to him, President Buhari had done his best for the country, despite the tumultuous time in which he served, and history would be kind to him.

He appreciated the President for other projects in the State like the takeover of the airport by the Federal Government, siting of an Air Force Base, and a Federal Polytechnic, among several others.

“We will remember you forever. You have left footprints that are indelible. History will be kind to you on efforts you made, despite the difficult times,” the Governor said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar 111, described the Kolmani project as “historic, never to be forgotten by our people.”

He pledged that there would be no conflict between Gombe and Bauchi States, as the traditional institution would mobilize the people positively.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Governor Adeleke swears in Ayanleye as new Osun Head of Service

Latest News

Driver missing as police recover SUV under Otedola Bridge

Latest News

Nigerians in diaspora sue Buhari, INEC, ask court to stop 2023 elections

Latest News

Sterling clinches 5th straight Great Place To Work award

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More