Despite COVID-19, Oyo 2020 budget has impacted all sectors ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that in spite of COVID-19 and its attendant challenges, the state’s 2020 budget has been implemented to impact on every sector of the state’s economy.

Makinde, represented by his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, stated this at the town hall meeting on the 2021 budget held in Igboho, Oke-Ogun zone of the state.

Though he noted that COVID-19 imposed a reduction in funds for capital expenditure, he said the current government was ingenious to apply available funds to attend to priority needs of people of the state.

Makinde pointed that Oke-Ogun zone was benefitting from the 2020 budget in projects like the remodelling of OYSADA headquarters at Saki, upgrading of various primary healthcare centres and facilities and the setting up of a specialist hospital.

He assured that demands of the people derived from the town hall meeting will not be discarded and will form a fulcrum of the drafting of the 2021 budget.

Responding to the requests of various stakeholders at the meeting, he said the state government will prioritise issues of security, education, employment and power supply in the 2021 budget, but within available resources.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Adeniyi Farinto said the construction of the Moniya-Iseyin road, return of OYSADEP now OYSADA headquarters to Saki, fixing of Saki- Ogboro- Igboho road among others are evidence of the current administration living up to its promises.

The commissioner also identified as critical the cooperation of the people of Oke-Ogun zone for them to benefit more from the current administration in the state.

