Despite COVID-19 challenges, we recorded high number of new intakes, says KDU-I VC at fourth matriculation

The acting Vice Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan (KDU-I), Professor Adeniyi Olatubosun, says the university has concluded arrangements to commence some programmes that would further increase its visibility and enrolment.

He adds that the management of the institution will soon consult experts to counsel it on the establishment of Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science.programmes.

Professor Olatubosun made the disclosure on Tuesday at the institution’s 2020/2021 matriculation ceremony, marking the fourth in the institution, which was held at the Sherifat Agbeke Auditorium of the university.

According to him, despite the uncertainties occasioned by the global pandemic which crippled almost all activities in the year 2020, 220 students were admitted into the university for the 2020/2021 academic session, which he said was a great improvement on the 135 students that matriculated last year.

“This is the highest number of new students in any admission exercise since the inception of this university,” Professor Olatubosun said.

He expressed appreciation to the Senate, management team, admission committee and all stakeholders of the university, for their concerted efforts towards achieving the feat.

While addressing the newly-admitted students, he charged them to shun all forms of vices, ungodly peer pressure and depraved character.

He admonished the new students to “be focused in terms of the types of associations they make, regular attendance at lectures and other areas of discipline in order to make a good success of your studentship.”

He congratulated the students and enjoined them to familiarise themselves with the rules and regulations of the institution and abide strictly by them, promising that the management would ensure that their stay in the school is worthwhile.

The vice chancellor noted that the university would be graduating its pioneer students later in the year

He thanked parents and guardians for entrusting the education of their wards with management of the university, as well as their support over the years, assuring them that the university would continuously give its best in training the students in character and learning.

The guest speaker, Edmund Obilo, a radio producer and presenter while discussing the topic ‘Leadership’ at the ceremony, charged the newly admitted students to motivate themselves with great dreams, be focused and never to give up hope in their journeys in life.

He encouraged them to always see possibilities and not surround themselves with discouragers, but to recognise their potential and work tirelessly towards accomplishing their great dreams.

Mr Akin Abolaji, an entrepreneurship development consultant who spoke to the students on the topic ‘Entrepreneurship: A way out of Idleness’ stated that when a youth is idle or not engaged, he would become helpless, and would embrace social vices.

He noted, however, that with entrepreneurship, a youth is assured that he has what it takes to rule the world.

