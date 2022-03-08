Despite court orders, police are yet to release my confiscated properties, petitioner tells NHRC panel

Following its approval to hear some of the petitions filed before it virtually, a petitioner, Aniekan Archibong, on Tuesday testified before the independent investigative panel on human rights violations by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units via Zoom.

Archibong lamented that despite getting court orders the police are yet to release his car, phone and laptop were taken away on September 22, 2019, when he was arrested for no reason.

He narrated that he was allegedly arrested unlawfully, detained and the properties were seized by the police in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital.

According to him, he was operating a patent medicine store in Calabar before being arrested when one Sergeant Anthony Eze, then attached to the anti-robbery unit of the State Police Command headquarters, in company with some other persons came to his shop, manhandled him, without telling him his offence and tagged him an armed robber before he was eventually taken away to the police station.

The petitioner told the panel, “While I was in detention my Toyota Carina car, Samsung phone, HP laptop and the sum of N68,000 were seized from me by Sergeant Anthony Eze.”

Archibong further told the panel that he was released after four days in detention without the police releasing the properties seized from him.

He said that he later discovered that Sergeant Eze did not declare all the items he confiscated from him and all efforts to recover the items proved abortive.

This, according to him, made him file a suit for the enforcement of his fundamental rights at the Cross River State in Calabar, claiming that judgment was entered in his favour against the police, for Eze to release his properties.

While being cross-examined by the counsel for the respondents, Fidelis Ogbobe, Archibong said despite the court’s intervention, his properties confiscated by the police were yet to be released.

The panel has adjourned to March 21 for defence.

Meanwhile, giving a reason for permitting virtual hearing of some petitions before it to enable petitioners and police officers to seamlessly testify and give evidence before, a member of the panel, Dr Garba Tetengi SAN, who presides over Tuesday’s sitting, declared that the panel was time-bound.

While calling for the cooperation of parties to enable the panel to dispense with the various cases within the limited time frame, Tetengi noted that the idea of a hybrid hearing is acceptable since there is the possibility of hearing some of the petitions via Zoom, which has been approved by the secretariat of the panel.

