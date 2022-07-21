Despite concern over spread of covid-19, hajj successful —NAHCON chairman

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has declared that despite the initial concern over the possible spread of Covid-19 disease, this year’s hajj went successfully without further spread of the pandemic.

He, therefore, thanked Allah for sparing pilgrims from further spread of the dreaded Covid-19 which prevented hajj holding for two consecutive years.

Hassan said this Tuesday night while speaking on behalf of African non-Arab countries at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Hajj season organized by Tawafa Company for Pilgrims of African non-Arab Countries.

“On behalf of the entire African Pilgrims’ Affairs Offices of non-Arab countries, I wish to congratulate all of us on the resounding success achieved in this year’s Hajj– 1443AH. I pray that Allah (SWT) accepts our pilgrimage as acts of Ibadah, may He forgive our sins and bless the sacrifices we collectively made towards the success of this year’s Hajj.

“We give gratitude and praises to Allah for the privilege of gathering here today to celebrate the successful conclusion of 2022 Hajj that witnessed the participation of both internal and international pilgrims for the first time in two years.

“We count ourselves lucky to be among the limited number of persons honoured to perform this great duty this year.

“Moreso, we thank Allah (SWT) that despite the genuine concern over the possible spread of COVID-19 infection among pilgrims, He, in His Mighty grace, spared this wonderful congregation from the further spread of the pandemic. May The Merciful Lord continue to protect the land of the Two Holy Mosques and all Muslim Nations from the pandemic and other disasters,” the NAHCON boss prayed.

Hassan, however, urged the company to make essential information about future hajj available to African non-Arab countries with a view to enabling them put in place the required arrangement in time with relative ease.





He said that the lack of timely essential information for the just concluded hajj resulted in the delay and rather hasty and in some instances, difficulties experienced this year by some of the countries.

According to him, “essential information will enable us to effectively put in place all required arrangements in good time and with relative ease.

“It is obvious how lack of the timely essential information resulted in the delay and/or rather hasty and in some instances, difficulties experienced this year by some of our member countries.”

The NAHCON CEO described timely information as “an essential vehicle that has immense impact to hajj preparations and arrangements for African pilgrims of non-Arab countries.

“Kindly recall our repeated requests and series of complaints to your good office for early supply of information and circulars on basic Hajj arrangements.

“Many times, we only get to read about vital information relating to our duties on social media and other unofficial news channels.

“As those saddled with responsibility of organising hajj for our pilgrims, we appeal to you to make relevant information available to us first hand and with the urgency it merits as well,” Hassan pleaded.

He further appealed that the issue signing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signifying commencement of preparatory activities for Hajj, which did not take chance physically this year should not be allowed to continue.

“We therefore, urge that you kindly bring this issue before your esteemed Council to accord it the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

Hassan, then expressed appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Highness, the Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salma, for their dedication in serving the pilgrims, he referred to as “Guests of Ar-Rahman”, well despite the complexities involved.

According to him, “the government and the good people of the Kingdom (of Saudi Arabia) passionately accommodated the vast number of Muslim worshippers that assembled in the Kingdom with their cultural diversity and provided them adequate comfort in all the fields.

“This benevolent deed gave them (pilgrims) the needed condition to devote themselves to the worship of the Almighty, for which they came from across the globe to this pure land,” he said.

The NAHCON chairman also expressed gratitude to the company “for doing a wonderful upgrade of facilities at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah”, saying that, “we sincerely appreciate your commitment towards serving the pilgrims unconditionally, which eased their devotional activities.”