Despite ban, Emirates Airlines reinstates commitment to Nigeria

As the latest ban slammed on the Middle East based airline, Emirates Airlines takes effect from Monday, September 21, 2020, the airline has reinstated its commitment to Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the airline office in Lagos, Emirates declared its continuous loyalty to “serving its two Nigerian points, Abuja and Lagos connecting its customers to and through Dubai to Emirates global network, and meet the growing demand for air travel in and out of the country.”

The airline how hinted of an ongoing plans to work with the UAE and Nigerian authorities to resolve the issue that led to the ban of the airlines from operating into Nigeria from Monday.

The statement partly read: “Emirates is working closely with the UAE and Nigerian authorities, and will communicate any updates to our customers. We look forward to continue serving our customers in Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s government decision to add the Emirates to the list of airlines barred from operating into the country formed part of the decision by the federal government to also join foreign countries in playing the hitherto unfair aero politics meted to Nigerians and the Nigerian carriers in many countries.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had through his twitter handle said the decision to stop Emirates airlines was reached after a meeting the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had with European Union Ambassadors who sought to review their status.

Sirika’s tweet read:” The PTF subcommittee met today,(Friday night) with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’s situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020.″

