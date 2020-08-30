Despite Akeredolu’s order, RUGIPO yet to recall us ― Sacked Ondo Poly staff

Disengaged staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) Ondo State, sacked by the institution have raised alarm over the failure of the school authorities to reabsorb them despite the directive from the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, ordering the immediate reabsorption of all the disengaged workers of the schools.

The affected workers who are workers of the institution’s primary and secondary schools were sacked in 2019 while state government directed that the disengaged staff members of the school should be absorbed into the mainstream State Teaching Service.

The disengaged workers in an open letter written to governor Akeredolu by their solicitors, Banjo Ayenakin & Co, expressed displeasure over the continued disengagement of the 35 workers despite reports that they had been re-engaged.

The solicitor said there were newspaper reports that workers had been reabsorbed while there was no iota of truth in the news being circulated around, saying the workers have not been informed of their re-engagement.

The letter signed by Banjo Ayenakin read that “We are solicitors to the over 35 disengaged staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

“The attention of our clients have been drawn to series of press releases from the palace of Olowo of Owo; Oba Ogunoye; the Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic and the management of the Polytechnic to the effect that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has re-engaged all the disengaged staff of the Polytechnic.

“As a matter of fact, the news has been published in several bulletins and online news platforms as breaking and sensational news.

“We have the instruction of our clients to write this open letter to Mr Governor; Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that our clients have not been informed by anyone howsoever that they have been re-engaged; let alone being re-engaged.

“Our law firm; Banjo Ayenakin & Co has made frantic efforts to verify the authenticity of this news and found out that same is false and untrue.

“The legal tussle over the legality or otherwise of the disengagement of our clients is still at the National Industrial Court, Akure.

“We are writing this open letter to Mr Governor to clarify issues and to set the record straight.”

Ayenakin recalled that some 35 workers of the RUGIPO staff school were abruptly relieved of the duties in August 2019 by the institution.

According to him, the workers were accordingly disengaged while they were owed several months salary before their disengagement and they were not paid any entitlement.

He said “Prior to the disengagement; our clients committed no offence; they were never queried and they were never made to face any disciplinary panel.

“Consequent upon their disengagement; our clients caused a letter to write to your excellency seeking justice and reinstatement to their employments. The letter was not replied; let alone our clients being reinstated.

“As a result of the injustice meted to our clients; we were instructed to file a civil suit against the management of the Polytechnic seeking reinstatement of our clients, among other reliefs.”

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex "particularly to travellers" since the resumption date for international…

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

