By Rotimi Ige

Nigeria’s tequila-flavoured beer, Desperados, has been disclosed as a sponsor of Nigeria’s glamorous music awards, Soundcity MVP Awards. The event is slated to take place tomorrow at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The Soundcity MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artistes. The initiative recognizes the hard work, creativity and craft of African Musicians, provides its global audience access to premium entertainment, and promotes the African entertainment industry.

Throwing its weight behind the event, Desperados spurs Nigerians to be daring in their expressions and dreams, while redefining what it means to have fun.The brand is known to provide Nigerians with exciting and disruptive experiences through music, intimate parties and various art forms and this sponsorship is another expression of its commitment to consumers.

Speaking about the partnership, Senior Brand Manager, Flavoured Beers, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kola Akintimehin said.

Nigerians are known around the world to be fun-loving people and our cultural expressions are highly artistic. As a consumer-centric brand, Desperados is committed to providing Nigerians with access to premium and memorable experiences that inspire them to think out of the box and challenge them to be better versions of who they are.

We are excited to bring the Soundcity MVP Awards back to Nigerians after its short break. In an era when African art forms keep breaking frontiers on a global scale we are glad to recognize the great individuals who make this possible through their talents, dedication and hard work, while inspiring Nigerias to reach for the sky. He added.

The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards features 15 award categories including: Best New MVP, African Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Listener’s Choice, Viewer’s Choice, Digital Artist of the Year, African DJ of the Year, among others.

The night will be graced with performances by Rema, Oxlade, Dbanj, Vector, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Phina, Bad Boy Timz, Mohombi, Black Sherif, Kaligraph Jones, Lasmid, Spyro, and Magixx.

Past editions of the awards saw performances from iconic musicians like Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Joe Boy to mention a few.