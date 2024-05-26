Graduating students from Umaru Musa Yaradua University (UMYU), Katsina, have been urged to put the skills and knowledge they have acquired at the institution to become employers of labour rather than seeking white-collar jobs.

Visitor to the University and Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, made the call at the 9th to 13th Combined Convocation Ceremony of the institution held at the Convocation Square of its campus in Katsina.

He said to be relevant in the fast-changing global economy, youths must acquire valuable knowledge and skills that will make them productive in the economy through entrepreneurship.

“I have to draw the attention of dear graduates to the financial realities on the ground across the world. It is no longer business as usual so you must adjust your expectations and inspirations to these changing realities.

“You must also ensure that you are able to learn, unlearn and relearn in order to be relevant in the 21st century.

ALSO READ: Gov Radda tasks Corps members on nation building

“It is expected that as you graduate you should creatively deploy your training and skills to meet up with these new challenges instead of following the old way of doing things,

“I employ you to give in your best and to make yourself beneficial to your immediate and larger environment by creating jobs for yourself and others and by being enterprising because white-collar jobs are not fourth coming as they were in the past”, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,946 students were conferred with first Degrees while 922 Postgraduate Students with PhD, Masters, and Postgraduate Diplomas also received their certificates at the ceremony.

The Wazirin Katsina, Alhaji Ibrahim Idah, was appointed as the University’s Chancellor while former governors Aminu Bello Masari and Alhaji Saidu Barda as well as Hajiya Hassu Iro Inko and Alhaji Garba Ammani Funtua were concerned with Honorary Doctorate Degrees.