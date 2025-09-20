Desire to make my family, myself proud motivated me to turn my weakness into strength —Mercy Abilogun-Wole, best English student in Cambridge exams

The British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, hosted by the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, in partnership with the British Council in Lagos, announced 16-year-old Mercy Oluwanifemi Abilogun-Wole and 11 other Nigerians as the best in English in Cambridge 2024 exams. In this interview by BIOLUWATIFE AKINYEMI, she shared her experiences during the examination among other issues.

How did you feel when you received the news that you had scored the highest mark in the Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language?

When I received the news, I broke down in tears of joy. I was so happy. I could not hold back my emotions. I immediately thanked God for giving me the opportunity and strength to achieve such a great score. That moment felt like all my hard work, late nights, and sacrifices had finally paid off. I was also deeply grateful to my parents, teachers, and friends who supported me along the way. It was a moment I will never forget, and it has motivated me to aim even higher in the future.

Tell us about yourself and what inspired you to excel academically, especially in English.

Growing up, my parents always encouraged me to believe that, with prayer and hard work, anything I set my mind to was possible. That became my guiding principle. In primary school, I won’t lie, English felt like a walk in the park. However, when I entered secondary school, things changed. In junior school, I excelled overall. But I never really enjoyed art subjects — history, creative arts, and, surprisingly enough, English. My performance in those subjects was not as strong as I wanted, and that was frustrating. That frustration turned into dislike for those subjects. That dislike made me not want to work hard in those subjects.

Still, I managed to earn straight A’s in my Junior NECO and a cumulative score of 15.4/18 in my Cambridge Lower Secondary Checkpoint, even though English was my lowest score at 4.3/6.0. When I transitioned to senior secondary, as a science student, I was relieved to drop most of the subjects I disliked, all except English. At that point, I realised I could not just settle for ordinary grades anymore. If I truly wanted to make my family proud and make myself proud, I had to put in extra effort. That decision pushed me to work harder, read more, and turn what once felt like a weakness into one of my greatest strengths.

That determination didn’t just reflect in English — it shaped my entire academic journey. By God’s grace, I went on to score 1500 in the SAT, 351 in JAMB, and 8.5 in IELTS. In WAEC, I earned 6 A1s, 2 B3s, and 1 C5. And, of course, one of my proudest moments was scoring the highest mark in the world in Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language.

Each of these results is proof to me that consistency, discipline, and faith truly pay off. What once started as a challenge became my biggest source of inspiration to aim higher and never settle for less.

What was the most challenging part of preparing for the exams, and how did you overcome it?

The most challenging part of preparing for the exam was overcoming laziness. There were times I wanted to gist with my friends or just sleep, instead of reading. But with self-control, discipline, and encouragement from my friends, I was able to push laziness aside and stay focused. Discouragement was another challenge I faced, especially because my mock exam results were not as good as I wanted. Since the final exams were approaching fast, that could have made me lose hope. However, I took it as a sign to work harder. I didn’t allow the failures of yesterday to affect the results of tomorrow. Setting a clear goal for myself was another thing that kept me motivated and, in the end, I got the results to show for it.

How much did Charles Dale Memorial International School contribute to your success?

Charles Dale Memorial International School contributed a lot to my success. The school created an environment that encouraged discipline, hard work, and excellence. My teachers were always supportive and pushed me to give my best, and the school provided all the resources I needed to grow academically, personally, and spiritually. I am proud to have been a student there because it played a big role in shaping who I am today, especially the friends I made there that would last a lifetime.

Who would you say played the biggest role in supporting you through this journey?

I would say my parents, my teachers, and my friends all played a big role in my journey. My parents gave me constant encouragement and reminded me to stay focused. My teachers guided me with patience and helped me believe in my abilities even when I wanted to give up. And my friends motivated me by cheering me on and keeping me balanced. I am really grateful for all of them because their support made this achievement possible.

What are your future academic or career aspirations?

My future goal is to study Mechanical Engineering because I have always been curious about how things work and how machines can be designed to solve real-life problems. It also helps that maths and physics are my favorite subjects. So, following that path feels natural to me. I hope to use my skills in the future to contribute to innovation and development, both in Nigeria and around the world.

What message do you have for other young Nigerians who dream of achieving excellence in their academics?

My message to young Nigerians is that excellence is possible for anyone who is willing to stay consistent, disciplined, and believe in themselves. Success does not come overnight — it is built gradually through hard work, determination, and sometimes even failure. I did not just become great in English overnight. Do not be afraid to dream big, but also put in the effort every single day to make those dreams real.

Most importantly, remember to involve God in everything you do, and ensure that your background does not limit your future. If I can achieve this, so can you.

