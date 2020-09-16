Designer Louis Vuitton set to release designer face shield that will cost N460,000 ($1,000)

With personal protective equipment becoming so important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, luxury brands are eager to get a piece of the pie. Luxury goods powerhouse, Louis Vuitton, has just announced a $1,000 (N460,000) face shield that doubles as a sun protector, the Cable News Network reported.

The LV Shield consists of a visor made from a plastic-like material, fabric trim featuring the company’s signature LV monogram, an elasticated strap and golden studs engraved with the Louis Vuitton name that enable users to flip the visor upwards and downwards, thus alternating between a face shield and a peaked cap.

The shield is made from a photochromatic material that changes from perfectly transparent to tinted when exposed to direct sunlight. And you can have it for just $1,000.

“The LV Shield makes for an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective,” the Louis Vuitton description reads. “It seamlessly transitions from dawn to dusk, adding a discreet yet sophisticated touch to one’s personal protection.”

The stylish LV Shield will be available to purchase from 30 October 2020 in various Louis Vuitton stores around the world.

Several outlets have estimated the cost to be around $1,000 based on the company’s only other visor-style product, the Strawgram Visor.

