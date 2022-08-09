Desertification: Bauchi Rotary Club plants 100 trees

In its effort to fight increasing cases of desertification and promote a friendly environment, the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central on Tuesday planted 100 species of trees at the new Dungal housing estate, a suburb of the Bauchi metropolis on the Bauchi-Jos highway.

The exercise is part of the contributions of the Rotary Club as a humanitarian organization which has well being of the people as a major activity.

Speaking to journalists at the venue of the exercise, Assistant Governor, Rotary International, District 9125, Rotarian Gabriel Omachi said that the Club was keen on environmental protection considering the adverse effects of climate change.

He said: “We are particularly glad that neem trees are being planted in this estate, apart from protecting the encouragement, it is also medicinal. You can see that we have achieved double points”

Gabriel Omachi stressed that “these trees when they grow, will give the residents of these areas pure and natural oxygen needed for healthy living and other benefits.”

The assistant governor then explained that the Rotary International District 9125 covers 23 states which are the 19 Northern states, four states in the South West excluding Lagos and Ogun as well as the FCT.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Mr Nonso Nwobi, said that environmental protection is one of the cardinal agenda of the Club being a humanitarian service organization.

He said: “Today, we have planted 100 trees. Tree planting is one of the humanitarian services that Rotary offers to save the environment.”

Nonso Nwobi explained that “one of the purposes of these trees is to beautify the new estate, provide shade and serve as the windbreaker.”

He added that there is no cause for fear over the survival of the trees which he said have outgrown nurturing, hence won’t require continued watering more so it is rainy season.

He also assured that NPK fertilizer and other chemicals for protection from pets have been applied to the trees while baskets for protection from stray animals will be provided.

The president urged other well-meaning citizens to join the Club in giving back to society and humanity, adding that the Club has other lined up humanitarian services for the year.





These he said included cleaning of drainages, building soak-away and other environmental services assuring that a more positive impact of Rotary Club will be felt by residents of the state.