Desertification: Bauchi Assembly approves motion directing state government to direct 20 LGCs plant trees to save human existence

Worried by the negative effects of desertification on the socio-economic well-being of the people, Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted a motion calling on the state government to as a matter of urgency direct the 20 LGCs in the state to start planting trees strategically across the state.

The adoption followed the motion brought by the member representing Giade constituency, Dan’umma Bello, moved during the Wednesday plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman.

The member brought the motion calling on the state government to direct all the 20 local government areas of the state to provide 1000 hectares of land for the planting of the trees so as to avoid the adverse effect of climate change in the state.

Leading debate on the motion, Dan’umma Bello explained that climate change is impacting human lives, health and it threatens the essential ingredients of good health, clean air, safe drinking water, nutrition supply and shelter.

The lawmaker said that “I will like to inform you that investigation shows that between 2030 to 2050 climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional death per year, which is caused by malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress alone.

The lawmaker stressed that “The direct damage costs to health is estimated at between USD 2-4 billion per year by 2030.”

Dan’umma Bello further stated that areas with weak health infrastructures like Nigeria will be least able to cope without assistance to prepare and respond to the looming danger.

He, therefore, prayed that the Honourable House support the planting of trees in all the 20 local governments in at least one thousand hectors each, least.

In his contribution, Hon. Saleh Hodi Jibir representing Disina constituency said that, despite the campaigns for tree planting for more than 40 years, the places the trees are planted are usually abandoned by the local governments because there is no proper care.

He then suggested that the Local Governments should be directed to take care of the previous trees planted in the LGAs

While continuing to the debate, Baballe Abubakar Dambam suggested that the House should mandate multinational companies who acquired lands in the state to plant trees in all the areas they acquired lands because they destroyed trees for their Industries without replacing them.

After the debate on the development expressing serious concern on the negative effects of climate change House adopted the prayers of the motion and accepted it.

