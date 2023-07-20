The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would comply with the Court judgment asking it to reverse its decision on deregistration of the Youth Party.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Checks revealed that the Youth Party was among the 74 deregistered political parties by the Commission after the 2019 general elections.

Announcing the deregistration in February 2020, the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the deregistration followed the poor performance of the parties in the 2019 general elections and court-ordered re-run elections arising from litigations.

According to him, the 74 political parties did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitutional Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Okoye in his statement said the decision to return the recognition accorded the YP as a political party was in deference to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

He noted that the Commission action has increased the number of political parties in the country to 19.

His statement reads in part:” The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, Thursday, 20th July 2023 and among other issues deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

“It will be recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 16th October 2017.

“Following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.

“On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”

