Deputy Speaker seeks media support for constitution review

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Kalu has solicited the partnership of the Media for the successful holding of the ongoing constitution review exercise nationwide.

Rep Kalu (APC-Abia), who is the chairman of the House Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution made the appeal at a parley with top media managers under the auspices of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) held in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker recognised the pivotal role of the media in shaping public discourse and ensuring transparency, emphasising the importance of working together to facilitate a comprehensive and inclusive review that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians.

He pointed out that said that the engagement with the media chiefs was aimed at fostering a platform for open dialogue, constructive feedback, and informed public participation in the review process.

He explained that the constitution review process is expected to address emerging national challenges and align laws with citizens’ aspirations, listing them to include electoral reforms, judicial reforms, devolution of powers, state policing, economic development, gender issues, and inclusivity among others.

The deputy speaker urged the media executives to amplify efforts in the panel at every level while also calling on Nigerians to participate actively in the forthcoming zonal public hearings and provide their inputs.

He said that together, the lawmakers, media executives, and Nigerians can create a more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all through a people-oriented government.

According to him, “As the fourth estate, you are our partners in progress, and your role in shaping public discourse towards transparency, good governance, and holding us accountable is deeply acknowledged and essential to our nation’s progress.

“As we move forward with the constitution review process, I urge you all to amplify our efforts in the committee. And to Nigerians, you are the reason we are here. I urge you all to please participate actively in the zonal public hearings and provide your inputs.

“We cannot do this by ourselves, we need to hear from you all, to specifically know where the shoe hurts, to achieve a comprehensive constitutional reform that truly reflects our values and aspirations. I believe that together, we can create a more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all.

“We need your partnership. We truly, truly need your partnership. And let me also appeal, please cover the public hearings well, all the zonal public hearings. Inform the people working under you to pay special attention in covering it across the nation. That’s very important to us. And then, also prepare for the national public hearing, which is coming up on the 21st of July”.

The deputy speaker, who also received a copy of a proposal from the NGE, proposing an amendment to the media laws in Nigeria to enable the practitioners hold the government to account, assured that the committee will look into the issues raised in the document.

According to him, “we will want this engagement to go beyond the constitutional amendment period. You are a sector that is key. You market this country both to Nigerians and those who are outside the country. Your narrative is important. Tailor the narrative to reflect the dignity of this nation, to embrace investors and other very key others. I am promising that my committee will look at issues raised in this document critically”, Kalu said.

While giving an highlight of the issues in the constitution review, the Executive Director of PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, said the issue of electoral reform regarding creating special seats for women in the parliament to encourage women participation, the time table for elections and elections litigations, state police, states and local government creation etc.

He lamented that Nigeria was lagging in women’s representation in elective positions saying it was a matter that required urgent attention.

According to him, “aa we speak, there are only 14 women in the House of Representatives. There is an entire geopolitical zone without any women. There is one woman in the North East. They attend international meetings such as the IPU and our women are missing.

“It’s a major concern for all of us in the country and the deputy speaker, who chairs this committee. Even today, Hon. Chinda, the minority leader, was talking about this. And this is caused by cultural and religious beliefs. There are countries not as advanced as Nigeria but have women in higher places”.

Nwankwo explained that the argument that creating additional seats for women would increase the cost of governance does not hold water as “This will not have a significant burden to the cost of governance”.

Earlier, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Dr. Sebastian Abu, who represented the president, Mr. Eze Anaba had said since the return of democracy, it was clear that the 1999 Constitution, which was put together by the military would need to be tinkered with to conform to genuine democratic tenets.

He said the NGE and indeed the media want the legislature to go ahead and make the necessary amendments to the constitution, especially on issues earlier highlighted by the Executive Director of Police Advocacy Legislative Centre (PLAC), Mr. Clement Nwankwo, assuring the House of the readiness of the media to contribute its quota in the constitution review process.

According to him, ” I wish to state clearly that from the onset of the return of democracy, we knew that the 1999 Constitution had areas that required amendment because it was a product of the military. We want the legislature to forge ahead and make the necessary amendments.

“Earlier, the executive director of PLAC raised a lot of fundamental issues, which needed to be boldly looked at. And earlier today, we had a session with the Honourable Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris and we have resolved to continuously engage with lawmakers and other stakeholders to ensure the success of this process”, he assured.

He said the NGE was proposing an amendment, which would enable it to hold governments accountable, and requested that the committee give it the attention it deserves.

The parley was attended by editors and other media executives, the head of the European Union (EU), members of the diplomatic corps, and other partners.