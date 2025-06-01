Deputy Speaker mourns victims of Abia billboard tragedy

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Sunday, extended his heartfelt condolences to the governments and the people of Abia and Niger over the recent devastating billboard collapse in Aba and the severe flooding that swept through Mokwa Local Government.

While the large billboard located along the Aba-Owerri Road collapsed during a downpour, killing a tricycle passenger and injuring several others, the flooding in Niger claimed scores of lives, destroying properties.

In a statement, the Deputy Speaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State commiserated with the families of the victims, urging every relevant stakeholder to take proactive measures to forestall future occurrences.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones and those whose properties were destroyed in these tragic incidents.

“May the Almighty grant succor to the affected families and communities, and may the relevant authorities provide timely support and relief to those in need. We stand in solidarity with the people of Abia and Niger states during this difficult time.

“As we mourn the loss of lives and property, it is imperative that we learn from these incidents and take proactive measures to prevent future occurrences.”

Hon. Kalu also called for thorough investigations of the incidents, adding that a comprehensive review of urban planning and infrastructure is necessary.

“I urge the relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the causes of these incidents and ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“Moreover, there is a need for a comprehensive review of our urban planning and infrastructure development policies to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and ensure that our cities are resilient and sustainable,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also urged the relevant government agencies to provide relief materials to help cushion the effect of the disasters on the people.

“I call on the relevant government agencies to provide support to the affected states in terms of emergency funding, relief materials, and technical assistance to help them recover from these disasters.

“We must also prioritize investments in infrastructure development, disaster risk reduction, and management to build a safer and more resilient nation. As a nation, we must work together to build a future where our citizens can live without fear of avoidable disasters.

“Once again, I extend my deepest sympathies to the people of Abia and Niger states. May we emerge stronger and more united in the face of adversity, and may God bless our great nation,” Hon. Kalu prayed.

