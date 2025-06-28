Deputy Senate President mourns business mogul, Aminu Dantata

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has condoled with the government and people of Kano State over the death of business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, saying he spent his life worshipping Allah and serving humanity.

He also extended his condolences to the Aminu Dantata’s immediate family and the Kano business community over his passing.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un (From Allah we came and to Him we shall return). I mourn the passing of our father, elder statesman, industrialist, business mogul, and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died on Saturday. He dedicated his life to the worship of Allah (SWT) and the service of humanity,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Kano business community, and the entire people of our state, Kano. Indeed, we have lost a father whose contributions to the development of our state and the country at large cannot be overemphasised.”

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Jibrin said, “For decades, he was a leading figure in various sectors—trading, construction, property, banking, manufacturing, oil and gas.”

“His highly cherished business acumen, exemplary philanthropy, and interventions will continue to inspire us. He was a symbol of integrity.

“May Allah (SWT) grant Alhaji Aminu Dantata Aljannatul Firdausi. May Allah (SWT) give his immediate family and all of us the strength to bear this loss,” the lawmaker added.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata died on Saturday at the age of 94 after an illness. He will be buried the same day following a Salatul Ga’ib (funeral prayer in absentia), as he passed away in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The prayer is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Umar Bin Khaddab Mosque, Gyadi-Gyadi, Kano.

