The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has mourned 14 worshippers who were killed by a trailer yesterday after Juma’at prayers in Kano State.

It will be recalled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that 14 worshippers lost their lives when a trailer ran over them after Friday prayers at Imawa town, Kura LGA of Kano State.

However, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau, commiserated with the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured.

“With profound sadness, we mourn the tragic loss of 14 worshippers crushed by a trailer after Juma’at prayers on Friday in Kano.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. We offer our deepest condolences in this hour of unimaginable grief.

“We pray for the souls of the departed to rest in Aljanatul Firdausi and for the Almighty Allah to grant strength and comfort to those they left behind,” he said.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE