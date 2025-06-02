‘Depression’: John Brenkus, ‘Sport Science’ host, dies at 54 

John Brenkus, the founder and host of the Emmy Award-winning show Sport Science, has died at the age of 54.

Brenkus passed away on Saturday, May 31, after a long battle with depression. The news was confirmed in a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account over the weekend.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus had passed away,” the statement read.

The message continued, “John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.TV and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sport Science, had been battling depression.

“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

Brenkus rose to prominence when Sport Science first aired on Fox Sports in 2007. The show later moved to ESPN, where it earned widespread acclaim for blending sports and science.

With the help of professional athletes and advanced technology, Brenkus explored topics like momentum, friction, and gravity — bringing complex physics to life for sports fans.

“He was an innovator, entertainer and educator. He will be missed by many,” ESPN said in a SportsCenter tribute.

One of the many public figures to react to the news was former NFL star and Brinx.TV colleague Marcellus Wiley.

“RIP @johnbrenkus_🙏🏿❤️,” Wiley posted on social media.

Adam Schefter, a longtime ESPN insider, also paid tribute.

“John was so good at what he did,” Schefter wrote. “Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, John.”

In a 2023 interview on Wiley’s show Never Shut Up, Brenkus had opened up about his personal mental health journey. He shared that he spiraled into a “very deep depression” after selling Sport Science to ESPN.

“I was suicidal when my dog, Zeppelin, came to my rescue,” he recalled.

“I literally picked up my phone, called my mom and said, ‘There’s something wrong with me. I am mentally lost.’”

Brenkus went on to describe the uphill battle he faced trying to get better.

“I then went through a battle, I’m telling you, a battle to get out of it. I went to six different psychologists and psychiatrists. Finally found my answer. Finally found the way.”

He later described overcoming depression as both a “greatest blessing” and “greatest victory,” explaining how that dark period shaped his perspective.

Brenkus was also outspoken about the stigma surrounding mental health.

“If you say, ‘I suffer from mental health issues,’ people look at you like, ‘Oh my God, what’s wrong with you?’” he said.

“And therefore something like depression, which is just a thought loop you can’t get out of your head, you don’t share it with anybody. You feel embarrassed about it… Listen, there is hope. There are hotlines, there are friends, there is family. There are other people. Talk about it.”

