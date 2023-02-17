Israel Arogbonlo

Nigerian old-generation bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc has said it will only accept cash deposits of ₦500, 000 below from its customers.

This is just as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday ordered commercial banks to accept the old ₦500 and ₦1,000 from customers following the naira crunch saga rampaging the country.

In a press release obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the Nigeria’s oldest bank said its branches will be open tomorrow, Saturday February 18 2023 to recieve old notes.

“Dear Valued Customer, this is to inform you that our branches shall receive old notes up to a maximum of ₦500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) after registration on the CBN portal.

“Please note that deposits of more than ₦500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) should be taken to the nearest CBN location,” the public notice read.

Please note that deposits of more than N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) should be taken to the nearest CBN location. In addition, our branches will be open tomorrow, Saturday 18 February 2023 to recieve old notes.#YouFirst — FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) February 17, 2023

