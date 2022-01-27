Deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Adesina Adepoju, is dead

The deposed Deji of Akure in Ondo State, Oba Adesina Oluwadare Adepoju, is dead.

The death was announced in a statement issued by the family, Osupa Ruling House, and signed by the family’s spokesman, Prince Dapo Adesina, who said the deposed monarch died in the early hour of Thursday during a brief illness.

The statement said: “Oba Oluwadare Adepoju has passed on to the eternal glory this morning, January 27, 2022 during a brief illness. He passed on in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hour of today.

“The late Oba Adepoju was deposed by former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on grounds of misunderstanding between the monarch and his wife.

“Before his transition to the eternal glory, the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure kingdom. He said he did his best in defending his people while on the throne.

According to the spokesman, the late deposed monarch said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the throne as the Deji of Akure Kingdom 100 years after the reign of the Ojijigogun Ruling House.

“The 45th Deji promulgated and ensured implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign. He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to Akure Kingdom.

“Oba Adepoju during his reign also provided local security and fair judgement was the order of the day. Shortly before he passed on, he predicted that Akure shall be great specifically that an Akure son would lead Nigeria as President.”