Deportation: Trump questions constitutional rights to due process for all in US

US President, Donald Trump expressed uncertainty over whether all individuals in the United States are guaranteed due process under the Constitution, as his administration intensifies efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and non-citizens.

In an interview recorded Friday for NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, Trump was asked about Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent affirmation that “of course” everyone in the U.S. is entitled to due process. The constitutional protection typically requires that the government provide notice and a fair hearing before taking punitive legal actions.

“I don’t know. I’m not, I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know,” Trump replied.

He added that providing such hearings broadly would necessitate “a million or 2 million or 3 million trials.

“My lawyers are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said,” he said.

Trump’s comments follow an April 19 Supreme Court ruling that temporarily halted the deportation of a group of Venezuelan migrants accused by the administration of gang ties.

The administration has invoked a seldom-used wartime law and has urged the court to lift or narrow its decision.

US Solicitor General, D. John Sauer argued in a filing that detainees have been given advance notice of removal and had “adequate time” to pursue legal challenges.

Earlier, on April 10, the Supreme Court ordered Trump’s administration to assist in returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was deported in error. Garcia remains held in a detention center in El Salvador, and a federal judge has since directed the administration to outline efforts to secure his return.

In the same interview, Trump addressed speculation about seeking a third term.

“It’s not something I’m looking to do. It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do,” he said.

While Trump has occasionally hinted at a third run, the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

