The Danish government has expressed interest in facilitating opportunities for Nigerian cadets to work as ratings aboard Danish vessels through engagements with Maersk Shipping, while also indicating interest in collaborating with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on its Blue Economy Acceleration Programme (N-BEAP) Hackathon.

Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Jens Ole Bach Hansen, disclosed this during a visit to NIMASA, where he led a delegation to explore opportunities for strengthening maritime cooperation between both countries.

He explained that discussions were ongoing with Maersk Shipping on the possibility of engaging Nigerian cadets as ratings on Danish vessels, providing them with valuable onboard experience while they advance their careers in the seafaring profession.

The ambassador also acknowledged the potential of NIMASA’s N-BEAP Hackathon, and expressed the Danish delegation’s interest in the initiative as a platform for promoting innovation, developing technology-driven solutions and unlocking opportunities within Nigeria’s Blue Economy. Other areas identified for possible collaboration include maritime security, intelligence sharing, digitalisation, seafarer education, cadet training, institutional cooperation and maritime financing.

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Responding, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, welcomed Denmark’s continued interest in Nigeria’s maritime industry, describing the engagement as an opportunity to consolidate the longstanding relationship between both countries.

He expressed appreciation for Denmark’s hospitality during the agency’s recent visit in September and its support for Nigeria’s successful election into the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

“Our priority is to translate the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Denmark into practical partnerships that deliver measurable benefits to both maritime industries.

“We look forward to strengthening collaboration in seafarer development, maritime innovation, technical capacity building and other strategic areas that will create sustainable opportunities for Nigeria’s maritime sector,” Dr. Mobereola stated.