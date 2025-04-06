Demolition: UK-based Nigerian seeks N500m compensation from Nasarawa govt

A UK-based Nigerian, Mr. Robert Baba Idoko, has demanded N500 million in compensation from the Nasarawa State Government over the alleged unlawful demolition of his newly built residential property in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area.

Idoko’s demand was conveyed in a pre-action notice dated November 11, 2024, titled “Unlawful, unwanted and unprovoked demolition of a newly built edifice belonging to one, Robert Baba Idoko…” The notice, issued by his counsel, Mr. Ndubuisi Kalu, was addressed to the General Manager of the Greater Karu Development Control Agency (GKDCA)—formerly the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB)—and was also copied to the state governor, the Attorney General, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

According to the notice, the property located in Gbegyedna Community, behind City College of Education, was demolished on October 3, 2024, by officials of the agency who were accompanied by armed police, civil defense, and vigilante operatives. Idoko claimed the demolition took place without prior notice or justification.

Idoko maintained that he had legally acquired the 120ft by 100ft piece of land from the rightful owner, processed all necessary documentation, and received building approval from NUDB before commencing construction.

“My client was shocked to witness the destruction of his house without warning. Despite efforts to get an explanation on-site, none of the officials said a word to him,” the lawyer stated.

The GKDCA later claimed the demolition was due to Idoko’s alleged failure to produce a valid title document after being served notice. However, Idoko refuted the claim, insisting he was never contacted regarding any title verification request. He also dismissed allegations that NUDB officials were prevented from serving him the notice by thugs.

According to Idoko, NUDB officials later informed him that a Catholic priest had presented a conflicting title document to the agency, which was accepted as authentic because Idoko allegedly failed to provide his.

He described the demolition as an act that has plunged him into psychological trauma and financial distress, noting that he has not been able to return to his base in the UK, where he has now lost his job due to overstaying his leave.

“This is everything I own. My family and I put almost N100 million into that project. I’m devastated. I just want justice,” Idoko lamented.

He is demanding the immediate payment of N500 million as compensation for the demolished building and psychological damages. His lawyer warned that failure to meet the demand within seven days of receiving the letter would result in legal action.