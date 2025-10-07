Demolition: Stop your hypocrisy, Lagos APC tells Obi

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, for what it described as a hypocritical comment on the demolition of structures at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

Obi had asked the Lagos State Government to “temper law with compassion” in the demolition.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, said Obi was not being sincere.

“The same Peter Obi, when he was governor of Anambra, pulled down shops, markets and houses without showing mercy. Now he wants to act like a saint in Lagos,” he said.

Oladejo explained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government had already warned people and talked to stakeholders before starting the demolition.

“No serious government will keep quiet while illegal buildings put lives in danger and block development,” he added.

He also accused Obi of using the issue for politics. “His attempt to politicise this matter is shameful and unbecoming of a former governor,” Oladejo said.

According to him, Lagos will not be taught governance by “political drifters who mistake noise for substance.”

The APC advised Obi to focus on “fixing his political image” and leave Lagos to continue enforcing its laws “without fear or favour.”

