Demolition of 127 houses in Benin reinforces govt’s anti land-grabbing resolve in Edo

Penultimate week, Edo State woke up to the news of mass demolition of houses at the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe axis of Benin City, the state capital. At the end of the exercise which began at 3.00am, over 127 houses built on 1,229 hectares of land were pulled down. The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, in this interview with journalists, shed light on why the government took the drastic action and the efforts being taken to end the menace of land grabbing in the state. ‘SUYI AYODELE brings excerpts.

What is the fate of the persons who have valid title documents to land in the repossessed land along the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe area?

Land matters are sensitive and the government is committed to restoring sanity in land administration in Edo State. The new town project along the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe area is the first step. This does not concern only government land. Private property rights must also be respected. As regards the ongoing project, the Edo State Government has directed individuals and groups with valid title documents to land property at the new town development project along Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road to come forward with their documents for verification at the project site from Monday, October 10, 2022. The exercise is being carried out by the Edo State New Town Development Authority, which has officials stationed at the project site.

How and when did the government acquire the land because the claim is that the land belongs to the communities?

Acquisition of the land for the new city was concluded in July 2017 for the project, which covers 1,229 hectares of land which has now been divided into portions A, B, C and D. Portion A is being reclaimed at the moment, covering over 350 hectares of land, with green forest reserve that terminates on both sides of the Ogba River.

How come the government allowed so much encroachment on its land all these years if it acquired it in 2017?

Prior to the construction of a 32km road link to Obayanto, there was no encroachment on the area. However, as of 2020, during COVID-19 pandemic, there was a huge plantation cultivated in the area. Traditional homes, however, were within the forest area, with mud houses. In the wake of the pandemic, youths in the four communities of Okoroma, Obagie Nevbosa, Obayanto 1, and Ewhrekpen, entered the communities and started selling the land. They sold all the palm trees. Not up to ten percent of the palm plantation stands today. The level of degradation and deforestation that has taken place is alarming. Government planned the new city with green areas.

What level of community relations efforts did the government embark on before this current move?

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, constructed the road to help the community, but they used it as an occasion for abuse. The state government had made a series of announcements that the area is a government acquisition. A drone was flown round the area for imaging to ascertain what is on ground and to ensure that everybody who legally owns their land is entitled to compensation. For compensation to be paid, there must be enumeration, but the hostility by the communities did not allow for enumeration to take place. The government called them to several meetings. There has been a stakeholders conference and four hundred employment slots was offered to them. One hundred per community. They agreed and they gave a date for a meeting. On that day, they killed two boys and pursued government agents from the community. They were asked to bring community liaison officers. There was a plan for a town hall meeting, as well. The governor met with the Enogie of Obagie to discuss the matter, but even with that, they kept on selling the land. Those who bought from them began to build day and night, with some of the buildings built in five or six weeks. It got to a point government agents from the ministry could not even use their vehicles because of attacks. The day the staff from the government came with the EdoGIS to do perimeter reestablishment, they held them and pulled their clothes in the community. There have been announcements asking them to stay away from the area.

How does Governor Obaseki’s war on land grabbers affect others with issues of land-grabbing?

As the governor has declared war on land grabbing, charity of course must begin at home. If the governor cannot take his own land back, how can he give assurance to his people that he can help them. The government in the past had just been playing politics with such things. The Community Development Association was proscribed, it became illegal but it did not stop them. A lot of people sell the land, a hundred by fifty, one hundred by two hundred and when people ask questions, they say the community has negotiated with the government and that government has left it for them. Can the government do that without documentation? That is why it is about time to bring sanity into the system so that there can be hope for the people. The government does not want to create another slum.





What is the next line of action for the government as regards this project?

The Government wants to have a planned city where the pressure of the city can be taken away from Benin and we can come back and dedicate the old city. This operation is to take possession of the land for those to do the enumeration to come in. There must be topographic study as well as soil test to test the area where there would be high rise buildings to ascertain if the soil can take it.

