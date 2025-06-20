Demolition: Deeper Life insists on just resolution as church parleys with Surulere LG

Representatives of the Deeper Life Bible Church have insisted on a just resolution following a prolonged dispute over the controversial demolition of one of the church’s buildings in the Lawanson area of Lagos, despite an existing court injunction.

Pastor Alfred Ogene, representing the church, made this known after a reconciliatory meeting between Deeper Life officials and Surulere Local Government representatives, held at the council chairman’s office at the secretariat.

The meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was attended by church delegates, local government officials, a police chieftain, and members of the legal community.

It would be recalled that the property in question—a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church located at 36 Aina Street, Lawanson—was demolished by officials of Surulere Local Government in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The demolition sparked outrage from the church and widespread concern among the Christian community, as the site—legally occupied and used for worship for 18 years—was cleared to make way for a market development.

Pastor Ogene, while speaking with journalists, described the discussions as conciliatory and productive, with various options explored to resolve the issue.

He noted that the resolution reached at the meeting was for the local government to respond to the church “in whatever way, put it in writing or whichever option they deem fit.”

“We have been in the meeting for the past two hours and at the end of the day, we looked at all that transpired, all that happened, the various meetings we had, which culminated into demolishing the Deeper Life Bible Church, and we took exception to that. Surulere LG is already erecting structures on demolished Deeper Life Bible Church’s land.

“But this is more of a reconciliatory meeting. That is why we spent quite a lot of time to look at the various options in terms of how do we move forward, even though they equally accepted that they went ahead and demolished and it was proved to them that they did not follow through the legal leg.

“At the end of the day, it was resolved that they will get back to us—in whatever way, put it in writing or whichever option they deem fit,” Ogene stated.

Also speaking, a member of the church and legal adviser, Mr Taiwo Kupolati (SAN), described the meeting as a constructive step towards restoring justice and peace.

“The meeting was a process of coming together to explore the opportunity to bring the whole matter to a peaceful end.

“As you are aware, one of our District churches within Surulere was demolished because the local government indicated that the land belongs to them. Our members have established the church building nearly 18 years ago and they have been worshipping there.

“Successive governments in this domain, there has been no occasion for the members to be disturbed until now. When this crisis started, we went to court, and while the matter was in court, officials went there and completely demolished the building without respect for court process, even though the court also gave order granting injunction but that was not respected.

“All our members now, they don’t have a place to worship. So, as a peaceful church, this matter was reported to the police and the police directed that we should all come together and explore a peaceful means of resolving it,” he explained.

Kupolati noted that while the council attempted to deflect responsibility to LASBCA, the timing of the demolition and immediate construction of shops at the site pointed to collaboration.

“What we have now is a clash of interest. The local government is saying LASBCA came and demolished the place. But it is all clear by our own general reading because the LG has given notice quite a long time ago that they needed that land.

“If the property was demolished and no sooner it was done, some people started constructing shops for a market, then it gives us clarity that the LG and LASBCA are both working together.”

Kupolati disclosed that the LG chairman had promised to consult higher authorities and return with concrete proposals, expressing hope that the church would be allowed to continue worshipping in the area.

“To the generous spirit of the chairman, he considered that he will go back to the authorities of government and get back to us by next week to consider options that will make room for peace and balance and for justice.

“We are very hopeful that the result will come and they will give us options that will allow our people to worship their God within this vicinity, so those are the options we are hoping for and expecting.

“But in the meantime, the land—nothing is happening there now. We are hopeful that the product of this meeting will yield a good result by the time the LG authorities submit to us their options for peace,” he stated.

Christian Nwogu, a representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), also weighed in, highlighting the court’s current ruling in favour of the church.

He noted that the court had restored the church to the location that was demolished, adding: “The court said the church is the owner of the land, that is the current position right now.”

