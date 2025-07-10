Democratising Nigeria’s national action will roll back malaria, NTDs —Professor Oyibo

DIRECTOR of the Centre for Transdisciplinary Research in Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (CTRMNTD), Professor Wellington Oyibo, stated that if Nigeria democratises its national action plan for addressing malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), it will ultimately eradicate these diseases throughout the country.

During a virtual meeting with members of the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HEWAN), Oyibo stated that malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are public health challenges deeply rooted in poverty and that they can only be eliminated through unified and innovative action.

Oyibo stated that effectively combating malaria can only be accomplished when 90% of the population consistently adopts preventive and diagnostic practices that significantly reduce the burden of the disease, especially at the individual level.

Prof. Oyibo challenged the assumption that malaria should be treated without a proper diagnosis, emphasizing that the disease is no longer uniformly prevalent across Nigeria and argued that indiscriminate treatment could be both harmful and ineffective.

He expressed concern about the health system’s slow adoption of rapid diagnostic testing (RDTs), despite their accuracy and potential to reduce the wastage of antimalarial medicines, particularly in areas like Lagos, where malaria rates have significantly declined.

The Don said the Centre is conducting a comparative study between microscopy and rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), focusing on understanding healthcare providers’ behaviour and patient preferences regarding testing versus presumptive treatment.

Professor Oyibo criticized Nigeria’s ongoing reliance on imported malaria commodities, despite the country’s substantial population and its capacity to locally produce insecticide-treated nets, diagnostics, and medicines. Additionally, local production would create employment opportunities.

He also highlighted the significant burden that neglected tropical diseases impose on women, particularly conditions such as female genital schistosomiasis that are often underreported and contribute to infertility, stillbirths, and various other reproductive health challenges.

He highlighted the serious injustice faced by women and girls who suffer from infections acquired through routine activities such as farming or swimming in contaminated water, even though these infections are not a result of lifestyle choices, but rather a consequence of environmental exposure.

Prof. Oyibo advocated for more inclusive research that accurately reflects the lived experiences of vulnerable populations. He urged Nigerians to ask the fundamental question: “What can I do?” Instead of relying solely on government or international aid.

He emphasized that CTRMNTD is prioritizing the innovation and the adoption of proven health interventions, such as testing before treatment and the consistent use of preventive measures like mosquito nets through unique multidisciplinary approach

According to him, this is also to address the various facets of malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) as well as persistent myths and misinformation that contribute to their spread.

He advocated for a national cultural shift towards evidence-based treatment, akin to global best practices, where diagnosis precedes medication to significantly enhance outcomes and minimize unnecessary drug use.

He urged all stakeholders—including journalists, health professionals, and citizens—to become change agents in their communities. He expressed optimism that, with a shared commitment, malaria can not only be reduced but ultimately eradicated from Africa.

