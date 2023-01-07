‘Democratisation of digital skills vital for human capital development in Africa’

With the dearth of digital skills among people living in rural communities, the Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwalase Olaniyan, has called for its democratisation for accessibility.

Olaniyan stressed that such is important if there is to be a sustenance and promotion of human capital development not only in Nigeria, but across Africa.

Olaniyan said this during the launch of EGO Foundation’s Ghetto Tech Stars programme, a 4-week intensive bootcamp where participants will be trained in selected technology skills.

The flag-off of the event took place at the Ajeromi Local Government Secretariat, Lagos; and it was designed to democratise technology skills in a bid to make them more accessible to youths in underserved communities.

The event attracted over 150 youths within the Ajegunle community and its environs with the selected 50 youngsters to scale through the bootcamp and come out as fellows of the Ghetto Tech Stars programme.

Olaniyan explained that the fellows would be trainers who would be hired to train other young people within the community

He said, “Democratising technology skills is extremely important to sustaining our human capital development in Africa. Making technology skills available to young people living in underserved communities would in no little way increase their living standards as they earn from these technology skills. Improved living and economic condition is what we stand for at EGO Foundation.”

Olaniyan further said, “we are happy to have and we thank The Access Corporation for supporting this initiative.”

In his remarks, Ikechukwu Onu, a certified full stack Digital Manager enlightened the participants on the power of being enabled with technology skills and discussed the many opportunities that would be available to them through the programme.