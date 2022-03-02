Democratic dividends will not spread until LGs are empowered, says Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has said that democratic dividends will not spread until the third tier of government is financially empowered.

Daniel stated this on Tuesday during the South-West Conference of the Association of Ex- Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON), held in Abeokuta.

Daniel urged members of the Association not to allow the President and governors to rest until the LGs are financially independent.

He submitted that virtually all LG areas in the country are in comatose due to neglect.

“Part of the tragedy we have in recent times in our country is that we are not taking LG administration as seriously as we should take it. Every now and then I see quite a number of our brothers who are governors, sweating, trying to do their best to make sure they satisfy the people.

“But the fact of the matter is that however they try, they cannot, they do not have the time and the capacity to reach the Local Government. So, until we return to the days of old when Local Governments are empowered financially and otherwise we would not be able to spread the dividends of democracy.

“So, the totality of what I am saying is that we must not let our governors, our President rest until we find ways and means of making sure that we empower LG to do what they are supposed to do,” the former governor added.

While the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, asked members of the Association to come up with different initiatives that would help his administration in the area of security.

Abiodun represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, said his administration would continue to tackle the challenge of insecurity, acknowledging the synergy among the security agencies operating in the State and other security collaborations with Oyo and Lagos States.

The National President of ASELGON, Albert Asipa demanded the inclusion of former elected chairmen as automatic delegates to the National Conventions of their respective parties.

