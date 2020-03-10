Democratic candidates face next test as Joe Biden leads in polls

As the two key candidates remaining in the Democratic primary race for the presidential nomination head for their next major test on Tuesday, former vice president Joe Biden leads in the polls.

The six states holding their primaries – Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington – have 352 delegates, making up nearly 10 per cent of the delegates up for grabs in the Democratic race this year.

Michigan has become a must-win for left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders, who slipped to second place in the delegate count after Super Tuesday last week when a third of all delegates were allocated.

However, polling out of Michigan, with 125 delegates, shows that Sanders is trailing Biden, in some surveys by double digits. The former vice president continues to build momentum in his comeback, as moderates and centrist coalesce around his campaign.

Both campaigns have been pouring resources into the northern state, including through television advertising.

After more than a year of an overcrowded field, which at one point had more than 20 contenders, the race comes down to two. The next Democratic debate takes place on March 15 and is likely to be more focused.

Whether or not turnout is affected by the new coronavirus outbreak will be closely watched, particularly in Washington state which has been the epicentre of the virus in the US. Health officials have asked people not to lick ballot envelopes.

Polls start to close at 8 pm eastern time (0000 GMT into Wednesday) and in Washington state and parts of Idaho shut at 11 pm eastern.

(DPA)