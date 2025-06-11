Democracy strongest when people are involved – Speaker Abass

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday said citizens must not only be heard but also be involved in governance under democracy.

Speaker Abbas stated this in Abuja during the second edition of the ‘Citizens’ Roundtable with the leadership of the House of Representatives’, which was attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Livestock Development, Dr. Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu; as well as former Speakers of the House, Patricia Olubunmi Etteh and Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, among others.

Hon. Abass therefore, restated the commitment of the 10th House to engaging with the public on issues of national importance.

The Speaker, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, noted that the presence of various stakeholders at the roundtable “reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: democracy is strongest when the people are not only heard but fully involved.”

While pointing out that the contributions had enriched the deliberations and inspired a renewed commitment to people-focused governance, Speaker Tajudeen noted that it was “a day of dialogue, reflection, and mutual learning.”

He also said: “We came together with a shared purpose—to listen to one another, to reflect on how far we have come, and to chart a more inclusive and responsive path forward.”

Speaker Abbas stated that he was truly encouraged by “the richness of the exchanges, the clarity of the perspectives offered, and the passion with which you have spoken about the future of our country.”

He added: “This event is not a conclusion. It is part of an ongoing process of building a parliament that works with the people and not just for them.

“As Speaker of the House of Representatives, I am more convinced than ever that the strength of our legislative work depends on the depth of our engagement with Citizens.

“That is why we placed Citizens participation at the heart of the Legislative Agenda of the Tenth House. That is why we have committed ourselves to regular platforms like this one—to listen, to learn, and to act.

“We believe that laws must reflect the values and realities of the people they are meant to serve. We believe that governance must be transparent, inclusive, and accountable. Above all, we believe that the people must remain at the centre of our democratic process.”

While thanking Nigerians for engaging the House, the Speaker stressed that the engagement reminded the Parliament of “the dignity of public service and the responsibility we all share in advancing our democracy.”

He said: “Let us not stop here. Let us carry this spirit of dialogue beyond the walls of this chamber. Let us remain engaged, remain active, and remain determined to shape the future of our democracy with courage and purpose.

“The House of Representatives remains your House. Its doors are open. Its ears are open. Its work will continue to reflect the will and wisdom of the people.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Majority Leader said the engagement, which brought together the leadership of the House with the citizens, “underscores our resolve to continually engage with the people we are privileged to serve.”

Prof. Ihonvbere, who spoke through the Minority Leader, added that the gathering also served as a significant marker, coinciding with the mid-term of the 10th House, “allowing us to reflect on our progress and reaffirm our dedication to the priorities of the people and nation.”

He said: “We recognize that the voices of the citizens are of utmost importance, and their perspectives are critical in shaping the legislations, policies, and decisions that affect their lives. Our commitment to a thriving democracy is rooted in the active engagement of every citizen.

“We believe that open dialogues such as this, constructive criticism, and the free exchange of ideas are essential in guiding the leadership of our nation in navigating the ship of our state towards progress and prosperity. This Roundtable is, therefore, a demonstration of our dedication to building a strong and dynamic relationship between the House and the people we represent.”

Participants at the roundtable asked the lawmakers many questions regarding the activities of the 10th House, while the legislators provided relevant responses. Some participants also commended the 10th House for spearheading and prioritising citizens’ engagements.

