Democracy still under threat, says Pogu, others

Many Nigerians believe that democracy in the country, even after 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, is yet to take firm root and is under threat. Speaking with Sunday Tribune, Dr Bitrus Pogu, national President of Middle Belt Forum, believes that the political class has polluted the democratic process by destroying institutions needed to sustain it.

According to Pogu, “the political class is responsible for the weakening of the Nigerian Constitution” and violating it with impunity. (Click to read Dr Pogu’s interview)

In a general survey, including the social media, carried out by the Sunday Tribune, most of the respondents expressed displeasure with the situation of things and the way the country is being run by the political elite, though some expressed optimism that the political elite would still get their acts right.

According to some of them, they have yet to see the impact of democracy in the country and in their lives, apportioning blame to the politicians who they accused of mismanaging the country.

In Bauchi, for instance, it was mixed reactions from residents who volunteered to assess the country’s 26 years of democratic governance.

Asked whether or not civilian administrations have brought positive impacts to the country and people generally, the respondents unanimously agreed that there is still a long way to go for the country to achieve true democratic practice.

Speaking with Sunday Tribune, Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa, PhD, a public affairs analyst and Senior Lecturer at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi, said that what Nigerians should be celebrating is not democracy but 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

“One thing we must celebrate is 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule in Nigeria, which is far away from democratic administration.”

According to him, Nigerians “have witnessed transition through elections, even if the elections were not free and fair. We have some rights to air our views, including this very one I am expressing.”

He stressed that, “In some locations, we have seen some infrastructure being built even if they were not the priority of the electorate. I must admit that the efforts to grant LGAs autonomy is the best of what comes to Nigerians in recent times.

“The worst was removing subsidy to give subsidy (palliative) and the insistence of the government of the day in hiking the price of every service Nigerians enjoy.”

“Life has become too expensive for the average citizen, as if there is no government in place. The security condition across all parts of the country is not getting better and the value of the currency is indeed lamentable.

“We need to review the cause of the increasing voters apathy in the country as a signal to confidence loss by the citizen in the system in practice. We need to interrogate our roles in bringing the brand of leaders through sale of our votes via different guises,” he said.

Speaking further, Yalwa said: “Opinions of the citizens must be respected in the affairs of their governance. The economic system must be directed towards serving the citizens and not the privileged few.” He added that the current political practice needs to be reviewed.

“Our politics should be sanitized to reflect service to humanity and not merchandise. We all have to change our attitude towards governance and followership to make our democracy true democratic.”

Also speaking, a Public Relations Expert and a Fellow of NIPR, Dr Andee Iheme said that, “After 26 years of democracy, I think our scorecard is low, very, very low indeed.”

According to him, “Our democratic score is low for the following reasons: governance lacks inclusivity, the basic development indicators — health, education, food and infrastructure — are all in a dismal state in our country.”

According to him, “The level of insecurity points to the total absence of government. One of the factors on which democracy stands is transparent, credible and fair election. Our elections have remained a mockery of democracy while freedom of speech, association and conscience is still questionable in our polity.”

In her own opinion, Christianah Omogbojubola, Mass Communication graduate, the 26 years of uninterrupted democratic dispensation in the country is a sign of growth and development as it has ranked Nigeria one of the democracies of the world.

She stated that only a negligible few are savouring the dividends of democracy.

On the present administration, she opined that it has brought more pains to Nigerians than ever imagined, considering the various reforms introduced in the past two years.

The Mass Communications expert wants the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately review some of the economic reforms in order to let Nigerians breathe air of relief.

She also wants the electoral system to be well reformed and made to be a real electoral process which Nigerians can be proud of and accept election results in all fairness.

In his own reaction, a chieftain of the APC, Hon Muh Aminu Tukur, heaped the blame on the entire citizenry, alleging that they are complicit in the democratic process.

“The 4th Republic at 26 years is just like the aphorism: the two sides of a coin or in other words, the sweet and bitter sojourn.”

According to him, “Democracy is indeed a government of the people by the people and for the people; when the populace involved are civil. The civility requirements here refers to the capacity of the governed to decide their fate in government with utmost utilization of their consciences rather than bigotry, sectional, emotional and other defective means in deciding who should preside over their affairs.”

“This, I am certain that most of us, enlightened or otherwise, have fallen short to apply in deciding whom to trust with the responsibility of governance in both Executive and Legislative duties,” he added.

Tukur added that, “In most geopolitical zones, decisions in deciding whom to trust with governance at states have elements of bigotry, sectional and tribal influence, maybe with the exception of South-West, South-East, Core North and possibly South-South. In central Nigeria, it’s all about bigotry and tribal influence.”

The politician added that, “While it’s real that giant strides were recorded in the fields of communication, education, roads and other infrastructure at the federal level of governance, defects in power supply, security and national integration, corruption and the concept of self first and possibly few other areas are noticeable.”

He lamented that “The two ex-military presidents couldn’t use their military skills to stop wanton killings and destructions of people and public properties while they presided as Chiefs Executive and Commanders-in-Chief.”

According to him, “Looking at the states, it’s nothing but development with segregation and pervasive corruption. Collapse in public school system, health care delivery and neglect in agriculture. White elephant projects that give maximum gratifications are preference to most governors across the length and breadth of the country.”

Aminu Tukur observed that, “In states like Kaduna, Plateau and Taraba, it is religion that matters rather than general development and progression.”

“Local Government Administration suffers the most from the content of the lapses in the 1999 Constitution despite several amendments. Governors decide what to and what not to do with the funds meant for the running of affairs of the Local Governments Administration,” he alleged.

According to him, “This negative trend still hasn’t been done away with despite the Buhari and Tinubu measures to checkmate the excesses of the states’ chief executives.”

The politician stressed that, “The parliaments at both federal and states, in most given instances have compromised their roles for gratifications thereby reducing these noble arms of government to mere rubber stamps.”

He concluded that, “The citizens are equally gullible and docile and never willing to change. It is indeed the capacity of the vulnerable electorate that can bring about change such that the country could move forward. For now, I noticed no light at the end of the tunnel.”

‘We are yet to see democracy’

Muhammad Suleiman voices a common concern: “No. I don’t think Western-style democracy may lead Nigeria to its quest for rapid progress and development.” Similarly, Chigozie Clinton Obi emphasises the disconnect, stating, “We have to see democracy first before enjoying its dividends.” Such comments suggest that democracy, while uninterrupted, remains a distant ideal rather than a lived reality.

A striking theme among some respondents is the preference for military rule over democratic governance. Ale Kehinde believes “Military is far better than democracy because not that politicians don’t like military, it is because no way for politicians to loot our national cake.”

Fidelis Ogbu echoes this sentiment, bluntly declaring, “Military rule is the best for Nigeria.”

For these voices, the military era is remembered for perceived discipline and order — qualities they feel have been eroded by democratic mismanagement.

While democracy promises improved infrastructure, security, and services, many Nigerians feel these have remained out of reach.

Mohammed Garba’s sobering assessment resonates widely: “There is nothing to show in 26 years of democracy apart from uninterrupted by military coup! But we witnessed a lot of negativity such as poor electricity, inadequate healthcare, inflation, insecurity, corruption, nepotism, and unemployment.”

Others like Alexander De Great criticize the notion of “dividends of democracy,” stating, “Road construction and basic amenities are what we pay for as taxpayers, not special dividends.” Democracy in Nigeria appears to favour the elite, leaving ordinary citizens to endure hardship.

Abdul Rahamon Eniola said, “Capital yes and no. Elite class enjoying while poor people are suffering.” Isaiah Abioye puts it plainly: “Dividend for the politicians but pains and anguish for the masses.”

Not all voices are bleak. Tola Oge shares an inspiring personal story: “Yes! I am a self-made man. I don’t wail when I need to hustle and I don’t depend on government crumbs. Nigeria has been so good to me — from nothing to something.”

As Okunfeyiwa John grimly puts it, “Things fall apart! Since 2015, 2023 till date it has been hell.” The widespread dissatisfaction underscores urgent questions about the future of Nigeria’s democracy.