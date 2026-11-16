A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, has warned politicians to play by the rules, saying democracy should not be a licence to incite society or instigate the people against the government.

Sowumi, who stated this while featuring on Politics Today on Channels TV, monitored by Nigerian Tribune on Monday night in Abuja, warned politicians against turning Nigeria into a battlefield and learn from the Arab Spring, which led to the uprising that destabilised Egypt, Syria, Jordan and other Arab countries.

He said the fact that Nigeria has now evolved from a two-party system to a three-party set-up should not be used as a yardstick by politicians to cause chaos or turn the country upside down because of their selfish agenda.

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Sowumi, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), added that he has written a letter to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to check those who are endangering Nigeria’s democracy and, as a matter of fact, put a check on the recklessness being displayed by politicians through their speeches and attitude.

He said, “So my letter to the National Security Adviser is actually to call his attention to the fact that democracy is not a license for people to incite society or to even begin to act in a very reckless manner, either in speech or in attitude. It is left to them to make up their mind and how they are going to manage what we are saying. And I was very clear in that letter, I said, this is is not a license to stifle democracy, it’s just to tell everybody that we need to be calming down now.

“Before now, we were used to majorly two parties, PDP/APC, PDP/CPC and all of that. We’ve entered into the next phase in our democratic development where we are now beginning to have three parties. One is stimulated by the energy of Peter Obi, obviously the other one that is going to be driven by PDP forces a lot of them be with Atiku and of course, the other Pan-Nigerian party that exists now has the structure called APC. And I have noticed that election will come after every four years.

“How far and how long can we continue with this habit of insisting that just because we want to discuss issues, policies, governance, we’re going to turn the country into a place that will be so … and people will start to fan these weapons under the guise that they are going for town hall meetings and the rhetoric will be such that will be saying that take your weapon.”

He added, “Let me tell you what is wrong that you’re not seeing. The Arab Spring took place in this world, and we remember it. One young man, because of the price of bread, immolated himself and lit himself up before social media. Do you know how many governments were lost? You guys are not paying attention; we lost Egypt. Egypt was one of the most stable governments that you Europeans and Americans consider stable. Syria was destabilised… we lost only because of the reaction that can come if information is not managed properly.

“And I look at us, especially those of you who are holding the mic, constantly instigating society towards a tipping point. And I still have the presence of mind to say, no, we’re going to be in this democracy for a while, and we’ve been there for a while. Hopefully, after the January election, there will be other elections. We need to find a new protocol by which to say you can’t do this because we have insurgency we are still coping with after 17 years.”

Sowumi also counselled his former principal and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to respect zoning formula saying the late President Muhammadu Buhari has completed the two-term eight years tenure of the North between 2015 and 2023. He advised the former vice president to give room to sharper, younger and stronger candidates to come on board and stop presenting himself for every election cycle, having lost elections to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2007, former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, Buhari in 2019 and President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

He chided Atiku for not handling the Nafiu Gombe case very well, which he said could lead to his exclusion from the presidential ballot, as he (Atiku) played a politics of arrogance and entitlement by not respecting those he met on ground at ADC.