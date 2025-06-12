Democracy has come to stay — Siji Olamiju

As Nigeria celebrates another Democracy Day, Prof. Siji Olamiju Akol, a former APC candidate in the House of Representatives for Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election and cabinet member under Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola’s administration, described the milestone as a testament to the sacrifices of past leaders who envisioned a brighter future for the nation.

According to Olamiju, the celebration of 26 uninterrupted years of democracy would be meaningless without the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day. Olamiju Akol paid tribute to the struggles of past leaders, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Bola Ige, Sen. Ayo Fasanmi and Chief MKO Abiola, who fought for progressive rule and democracy.

He also recognised living legends such as Chief Bisi Akande, Prof Wole Soyinka, Gen. Alani Akinrinade and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Olamiju commended Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to ensuring democracy thrived in Nigeria, and described him as a visionary leader with a bright future in mind for Nigeria and future generations.

He expressed belief that Tinubu deserves commendation for his efforts and urged Nigerians to emulate the American practice of praying for their country and leaders, expressing optimism that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu administration’s would yield more positive results for all Nigerians.

