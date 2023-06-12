In his maiden broadcast to the nation since his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday assured Nigerians that the sacrifices they are going through because of the removal of petroleum subsidy will not be in vain, promising that his administration will engage in massive infrastructure to improve the quality of lives.

Speaking on the occasion of Democracy Day declared in honour of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the president stated that he feels the pains of citizens but explained the necessity to end fuel subsidy payments as he said they were enjoyed only by a few rich people.

He said the stoppage will now free up needed resources for massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities.

While noting the idea of democracy espoused by Abiola, which promotes the welfare of the people over personal interests of the ruling class, Tinubu stated: “The democracy that will yield right dividends to the people who are the shareholders means more than just freedom of choice and right to get people into elective offices.

“It means social and economic justice for our people. To the winner of June 12, democracy offers the best chance to fight and eliminate poverty. Thirty years ago, he christened his campaign manifesto, ‘Farewell to Poverty’ because he was convinced that there is nothing divine about poverty. It is a man-made problem that can be eliminated with clearly thought out social and economic policies.

“It is for this reason that, in my inauguration address on May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich. I admit that the decision will impose extra burden on the masses of our people.

“I feel your pain. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

“Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.

“The democracy MKO Abiola died for is one that promotes the welfare of the people over personal interests of the ruling class and one where the governed can find personal fulfillment and happiness. That is the hope MKO Abiola ignited throughout our country in 1993.”

Tinubu spoke about the sacrifice and martyrdom of Abiola, who he observed sacrificed his life in “unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolized in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected president.”

“There was an easier choice for him. It was to forgo the justice of his cause and opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power. To his eternal credit and immortal glory, Abiola said no. He demonstrated the time-tested eternal truth that there are certain ideals and principles that are far more valuable than life itself,” the president stated.





He asserted that several other heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, “was brutally murdered while in the trenches fighting on the side of the people” just as “Pa Alfred Rewane, one of the heroes of our independence struggle and Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (rtd) who were silenced by the military junta while in pursuit of democracy. They gave their yesterday for the liberty that is ours today.”

On the need to protect democracy, Tinubu declared: “The point is that we must never take this democracy for granted. We must forever jealously guard and protect it like a precious jewel. For, a people can never truly appreciate the freedoms and rights democracy guarantees them until they lose it.

“We have traversed the dark, thorny path of dictatorship before and those who experienced it can readily testify to the unbridgeable gap between the dignity of freedom and the humiliation and degradation of tyranny. True, rancorous debates, interminable wrangling, ceaseless quarrels, bitter electoral contestations may be perceived by some as unattractive features of democracy. But they also testify to its merit and value.”

The president recalled the conduct of the 2023 elections, noting that as the seventh in the cycle of polls in the country, they had become sacred rituals of the nation’s democratic practice in this dispensation since 1999.

According to him, while the fact that the polls were intensely contested was a positive evidence of democracy, it was only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed.

He added: “But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph. Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.”

Tinubu hinted that with the recent harmonisation of the retirement age for judicial officers that is meant to strengthen the rule of law, the reform in the justice system has just started.

“It is about rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated,” he warned.

The president enjoined elected officials to rededicate themselves to strengthening democracy “that has been our guiding light these past 24 years,” adding: “In particular, those of us who have been privileged to be elected into public offices at various levels in both the executive and legislative arms of government must recommit ourselves to offering selfless service to the people, and delivering concrete democracy dividends in accordance with our electoral promises.

“On my part and that of my administration, I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfilling every component of our electoral pact with the people – the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“We shall be faithful to truth. Faithful to equity. And faithful to justice. We shall exercise our authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all our people.”

