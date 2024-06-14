The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has urged President Bola Tinubu to honor the former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, for making Nigeria proud.

This comes as Nigerians celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day, a day when Nigerians spoke with one voice and unity.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Wednesday by the President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, he said that a free and fair election was conducted by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on June 12, 1993, because a man who believed in transparency and integrity was at the helm of affairs of the electoral body at that time.

He said, “If not for the impeccable integrity of Professor Humphrey Nwosu, who conducted a free and fair election in which Nigerians from all walks of life, tribes, and religions spoke their minds through the ballot box, there wouldn’t be any Democracy Day to celebrate today.”

According to him, Nwosu conducted a free and fair election where political freedoms, fair processes leading up to the vote, a fair count of eligible voters who cast a ballot, and acceptance of election results by all parties were ensured.

He said, “The June 12, 1993, election met international standards for a free and fair election.”

Ibem said that Nigerians are celebrating today because of Humphrey Nwosu, adding that it would be totally unjust and unfair to forget to give honor to whom honor is due.

Therefore, the youth body urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honor Professor Humphrey Nwosu, who made Nigerians proud by conducting the freest and fairest election in the nation’s history.

He said, “A team that wins a match scored by one of the players did not achieve the win solely because of the player who scored the goal. The victory came as a result of the input of other players.”