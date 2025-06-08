Democracy Day: Tinubu to confer national honours on select federal lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, 12th June, 2025, confer national honours on select federal lawmakers in commemoration of Nigeria’s 26 years of democracy.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the special joint session organised by the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, confirmed this via a statement made available to parliamentary correspondents on Sunday.

He said, “The leadership and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives will participate in a Special Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12, 2025, to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

“This development was formally conveyed to members via an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., on Sunday.

The Special Joint Sitting is scheduled to hold at the House of Representatives Chamber, National Assembly Complex, commencing at 11:00 AM, with preliminary proceedings ahead of the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at 12:00 noon.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.” President Tinubu is expected to attend the occasion as Special Guest of Honour and will deliver a Presidential Address to the Joint Sitting.”

According to the House Spokesman, “the programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of National Honours on select legislators by Mr. President.

“This joint sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

“The House of Representatives urges all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.”

