The presidency has responded to President Tinubu’s slip on Democracy Day, June 12, through Special Adviser for Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, saying,” President Tinubu is not a superman; he is human like us.”

This statement was made on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, via Onanuga’s official X handle.

Onanuga emphasised that President Tinubu is not a superman but a human like everyone else.

He cited instances of President Biden experiencing several slips in the past three years,

He said, “President Biden has had several slips in the last three years.”

Onanuga also mentioned that even the younger Barack Obama slipped while in office, “Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President.”

Onanuga concluded by stating that politicians are human and that such incidents should not detract from the significance of Democracy Day.

“Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of the Democracy Day celebration.”

