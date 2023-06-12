The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ambassador, John Metchie, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a committee focused on reconciling Nigerians and fostering peace and unity across the country.

Ambassador Metchie made this call today in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Metchie also commended President Tinubu for signing the Electricity Act 2023 into law, emphasizing that it would contribute to the rapid infrastructure development of the country.

He expressed his joy that the Act aligns with the Light-Up Umueri Project, his personal initiative aimed at providing solar-powered energy to numerous households in the community.

Furthermore, he noted that with the signing of the Electricity Act, the President would also sign the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Bill into law.

Ambassador Metchie issued this statement in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Global Eminent Peace Ambassadors.

The purpose of the meeting is to review decisions taken at the UN-Habitat Assembly meeting, which took place in Nairobi, Kenya, last week.

In his words, Ambassador Metchie stated, “The highly contested 2023 presidential election in Nigeria shows that the country and its people have reached a consensus that democracy is the best form of government. However, the election witnessed an unprecedented level of hate speech and threats of violence, making it necessary to establish a committee for healing and national reconciliation.”

He continued, “According to data available at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), there were over 53 reported incidents of hate speech during the 2023 general election. These hurtful speeches were made by politically exposed persons, including governors, lawmakers, community leaders, and others. The speeches inflicted harm on numerous individuals and groups across the country.”

“For President Bola Tinubu’s administration to achieve its objectives, it is crucial for all citizens to come together and support the President’s efforts,” Metchie emphasized. “The government must make a deliberate attempt to include all citizens, regardless of their ethnic, political, and religious backgrounds.”

Regarding the President’s assent to the Electricity Bill, Metchie said, “The law, which empowers states, firms, and individuals to generate electricity, is one of the best decisions made by the federal government in recent times. This law addresses the desires and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians for the unbundling of various sectors of the nation’s economy, including electricity, education, and police, among others.”





“I am hopeful that with the President’s prompt action in signing the Electricity Act into law within two weeks of assuming office, the NHFSS Bill inherited by Tinubu from his predecessor will also be assented to very soon,” Metchie added.

“Aside from curbing various crimes, signing the bill into law will enable the government to recruit thousands of young men and women as hunters, thereby helping to tackle the issue of acute unemployment—one of the most serious challenges facing the nation.”

