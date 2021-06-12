Democracy Day: Reflect on peace-building, due diligence ―Niger Govt

As the nation celebrates this year’s Democracy Day, Niger State Government has called on the people of the state to use the period to reflect on their roles in peace building, due diligence, and good governance for sustainable development and virile economy in the state.

The government stated this through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in a message to mark the 2021 Democracy Day, just as he commended Nigerlites for their unalloyed support for the programmes and policies of the present administration led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Ahmed Matane stated that since the inception of the present administration in 2015, it has embarked on remarkable projects which were geared towards the betterment of all and sundry in the state.

He reassured the people of the state that government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that democratic dividends were felt in all the nooks and crannies of the state, stressing that Nigerlites must not allow despondency to replace hope.

The SSG, thereby, implored the people of the state to renew their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions by imbibing values that will promote democracy such as tolerance, patriotism and discipline.

Ahmed Matane, however, explained that government noted with concern the security challenges in the state but assured citizens that all forms of criminality will soon be nipped in the bud.

According to the SSG, “The State Government is aware of the inconveniences the recent ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as okada will cause residents of Minna metropolis,” adding, “that the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the exercise.”

