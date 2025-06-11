Democracy Day: NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel across Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,200 personnel across Sokoto State ahead of the 2025 Democracy Day celebration to ensure peace and security during the festivities.

The deployment, covering all 23 local government areas, was ordered by the State Commandant, Umar Ibrahim Alfadarai, as part of proactive efforts to protect lives, safeguard critical infrastructure, and prevent acts of vandalism during the celebration.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC UA Sidi, noted that the operation is in line with the directive of the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

“The move is aimed at forestalling any breach of peace, particularly at identified flashpoints and celebration venues. The Corps will intensify efforts to prevent unnecessary infractions, including asymmetric conflicts, and will maintain a visible presence in volatile areas to deter criminal activities,” the statement read.

Commandant Alfadarai stressed the importance of coordinated security strategies and disclosed that the deployment is guided by Operational Order No. NSCDC/SSC/OPS/11/2025. He said the Departments of Operations and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection (CNAIP) would oversee the deployment and ensure proper implementation.

He further directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to carry out both covert and overt surveillance operations across strategic locations, while strengthening intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies.

Officers were also charged to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and discipline in the discharge of their duties, while members of the public were urged to remain law-abiding and avoid any actions that could threaten public peace.

Commandant Alfadarai assured residents of the Corps’ readiness to ensure a safe and hitch-free Democracy Day celebration, and extended his goodwill to the people of Sokoto State for a peaceful and joyous commemoration.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE