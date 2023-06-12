The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Reverend (Dr) Stephen Baba Panya has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to do all within its power to ensure that Nigerians are given nothing less than the best.

In a statement issued on Democracy Day Celebration, Reverend Panya said it is a common knowledge that citizens of Nigeria today are not smiling due to overwhelming pangs of death emanating especially from insecurities, massive destruction of a good number of communities, kidnapping, hunger, and general lack, to mention but a few.

He added that corruption has become the order of the day in both high and low places, adding that the Nigerian economy needs total overhauling as means of livelihood have since disappeared from most quarters.

He said: “Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the early fulfillment of numerous promises that all presently in authority made during their political campaigns just a few months ago. I therefore, call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do everything possible to carry everyone along. Leaders at all levels must put behind them any sentiment and focus on meeting the needs of Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations, ethnic, religious, and other differences”.

He appealed to Mr. President to be bold and right all the wrongs perpetrated by the immediate past administration in terms of appointments of ministers, service chiefs, and other heads of parastatals. Nigerians of all ethnic and religious inclinations must be carried along.

” The Democracy Day that Nigerians are celebrating is the day of having our own government, but many citizens do not know if truly the government is theirs. This is because their immediate future seems to have been taken over by outrageously wicked killers who have cut short their aspirations.

“Nigerians are calling on the President to do everything possible to return the smiles of the captives once again. Our celebration can only be complete when those in captivity are set free, and those who are seemingly safe are truly safe.

“The church is praying that this administration will do all within its power to bring back the remaining 97 Chibok school girls, our beloved Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha Ngaddah, Grace Lukas, Lilian Daniel Gyang and all others still in captivity,” he prayed.

The ECWA President therefore called on the entire Christendom to be law abiding, peaceful, and true ambassadors of Jesus Christ in their spheres of influence and be sure to promote peaceful coexistence with all Nigerians.

