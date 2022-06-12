Democracy Day: Nigeria on path of democratic governance ― NNPP 

As Nigeria marked another June 12 Democracy Day, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said it is time to enthrone genuine democracy in Nigeria saying the country is irrevocably placed on the path of democratic governance after years of military dictatorship, civil war and political upheavals that threatened the nation’s corporate existence.

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Sunday said the party pays tribute to the heroes and heroines of ‘our democracy, particularly those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to enthrone democracy in Nigeria.’

The statement reads, “2022 Democracy Day calls for sober reflection, prayers and collective action to terminate social injustice, marginalization, terrorism, insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, hunger, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and resolution of issues that led to the elongated ASUU strike.

“The state of the nation is horrible. Nigerians have lived in fear and poverty in the past seven years of the outgoing All Progressives Congress-led federal government as if there is no government in place.

“The forthcoming general election provides citizens an opportunity to take their corporate destiny into their hands and massive vote for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria which New Nigeria Peoples Party symbolises.

The party however urged eligible Nigerian voters to register, obtain their voters’ card and vote for its candidates in all elections.





“It is time for action. All eligible voters should quickly go and register and obtain their permanent voter cards, ensure they vote and their votes count in the overall result as power belongs to the people. This is the only way to restore the nation’s unity, greatness, prosperity and dignity in the comity of nations. We are all in it together to usher in a New Nigeria citizens will be proud of.”

