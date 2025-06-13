Democracy day: NHRC lauds FG, INEC for Humphrey Nwosu’s national award

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has lauded the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for recognising the invaluable contributions of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu to Nigeria’s democracy.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN said the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award on Nwosu is a fitting tribute to his dedication and commitment to democratic ideals.

According to the NHRC boss, in a statement on Saturday, Nwosu’s leadership of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) from 1989 to 1993 was marked by significant electoral reforms, including the introduction of the Open Ballot System, popularly known as Option A4.

“His tenure will forever be remembered for the conduct of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history,” he said.

He added that Humphrey Nwosu’s national award is a testament to the government’s commitment to honouring heroes of democracy who have made significant contributions to the country’s electoral process.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said INEC’s advocacy for Humphrey Nwosu’s national award is a noble gesture that underscores the Commission’s dedication to promoting democratic values.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this gesture and urge the government to continue to recognise and celebrate individuals who have contributed to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“In this regard, other Commissioners and Directors of defunct NEC who notably played key roles in the June 12 1993 election should be recognised and honoured subsequently.

“Key staff like the Director Legal Services and his staff who challenged the annulment in Court, the Director of Public Affairs etc, should also be recognised and honoured,” Ojukwu stated.

