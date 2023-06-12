The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has admonished indigenes of the state to continue to keep faith with democracy despite prevalent security challenges.

Anyanwu, who is also the National Secretary of his party, promised to ensure a better and safer Imo under his administration.

This was contained in a statement on Monday, commemorating the 2023 Democracy Day. He disclosed that he was aware of the numerous challenges caused by insecurity and poor economic policies in the state.

He expressed sadness that the state which used to be number one in the areas of hospitality and security in the entire Southeast region has become a shadow of itself, and wondered why it has suddenly turned into a ‘theatre of war’ for reasons yet unknown.

“I am aware that your businesses have crumbled and collapsed due to the insecure environment we find ourselves in today; your lives are threatened and properties destroyed, but be rest assured that peace will be restored again in Imo when the righteous takes over.

“Despite the challenges and the losses, I appeal to you in the name of God to remain focused and law-abiding and continue to play your individual role in consolidating our democracy until, our state is finally salvaged.

“Once again, let me use this opportunity to salute the good people of Imo State for your unwavering support towards our aspiration to take Imo out from the dungeon and return it back to its pride of place as the Eastern Heartland known for its hospitality and investment-friendly state. I assure you that Imo will be safe again.”

While commending Imo people for upholding the ideals of nascent democracy, he further enjoined them to resist every pressure from anyone to compromise the collective zeal of the masses to instill a more conducive and people-oriented government in the state during the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

