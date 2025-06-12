Democracy Day: June 12 discouraged religious, ethnic sentiment — Kwara APC chieftain

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki-Gambari, has described June 12 Democracy Day as a unique day in the political history of Nigeria, saying that Nigerians downplayed religious and ethnic sentiments to elect the late MKO Abiola in an election adjudged to be credible, free, and fair.

In a statement issued on Thursday to celebrate the 2025 Democracy Day in Nigeria, the APC chieftain also said that the ‘O to ge’ revolution of 2019 in the state has redefined the political landscape and governance in Kwara State.

Seriki, while reflecting on his political participation, said that the O to ge revolution had put a stop to alleged godfatherism, maladministration, and impunity in the governance of the state.

The APC chieftain commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his performance and strategic positioning in attracting more federal government presence to Kwara State.

“We are proud of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He has delivered his campaign promises and is implementing impactful programmes to improve citizens’ well-being. In the last six years, Kwarans have witnessed the difference in terms of workers’ welfare, infrastructural development, simplicity in governance, and prudent management of resources. Our leader has proved to Kwarans that they made the right choice in 2019 by saying enough is enough (O to ge) through their votes.”

Yahaya Seriki also used the opportunity to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his second year in office anniversary, saying that the President’s bold steps saved the country from doom.

He said that Nigerians are now feeling the positive impacts of his administration through increased allocations to sub-nationals, a crash in food prices, and the promotion of local manufacturing industries via the ‘Nigeria First Policy’.

He therefore implored Kwarans to continue to support the administrations of Governor AbdulRazaq and President Bola Tinubu, saying that the APC remains the only people-friendly political party in the country.

